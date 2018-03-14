UK retail industry consortium aims to reduce emissions, deforestation, and waste

A consortium made up of more than 25 retail companies based in the UK has pledged to tackle some of the largest global challenges, including environmental impact.

The firms have signed the Better Retail Better World pledges and have committed to share knowledge and progress throughout the initiative, making the retail industry one of the first to tackle the issue on such a large scale.

The consortium aims to achieve its goals, highlighted by the United Nations in its Sustainable Development Goals, by 2020.

The three main targets are to prevent modern slavery in supply chain, support underrepresented people in the industry, and reduce waste, greenhouse gas emissions, and deforestation.

“This is part of a growing movement for change. It is time for the retail industry to show what it can do for the common good,” stated Richard Pennycock, Chairman of the consortium.

“We are taking collective action to build a better, more prosperous and sustainable world, and demonstrating how we are making a positive contribution to society, in terms of the supply chain, food packaging, and waste.”

The consortium includes Aldi, Baukjen Group, Boots, C&J Clarks, The Co-op, Debenhams, DFS, Dixons Carphone, Fenwicks, Greggs, The House of Bruar, House of Fraser, IKEA, John Lewis Partnership, Kingfisher, Lidl, M&S, Morrisons, Musgrave Group, Next, Ocado, Sainsbury’s, Signet (Ernest Jones, H. Samuel), WHSmith and Wilko.

"Retail is a driving force for our economy and our recently launched Retail Sector Council will seek to boost the industry’s economic health and sustainable growth,” commented Andrew Griffiths, Retail Minister.

“Through our Industrial Strategy and the Good Work Plan, we have already made steps to create a stronger, fairer society, and it’s encouraging to see retailers coming together to fulfil these ambitions through the Better Retail, Better World initiative."