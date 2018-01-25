The UK will need 25,000 EV charging points by 2030 to meet demand

The UK will need to invest in an additional 25,000 charging points for electric vehicle (EV) by 2030 in order to keep up with the demand.

This is according to a new report released by the Committee on Climate Change (CCC).

The committee’s study also claims that by the same year, 60% of all new car and van sales will be electric.

The cost of installing 25,000 charging stations – either fast (22kW) or rapid (43+kW) – would reach £530mn (US$756mn), the CCC found.

The money could be funded by both public and private companies, as firms such as supermarkets and leisure centres anticipated to install chargers in their parking lots, in a bid to attract customers.

The report argues that amount of chargers on motorways will need to more than double in the next 12 years, from the current 460 to 1,170.

“UK’s EV infrastructure has a long way to go before it can support a viable EV fleet, and this report provides for the first time a look at the size of the opportunity and the challenge that the UK faces,” commented Jonathan Hampson, General Manager of Zipcar UK, the nation’s largest car sharing club.

"Zipcar wants to rapidly expand its fleet of zero emission vehicles, and we agree with the Committee that rapid charging and parking based charging will be essential to making this happen.”