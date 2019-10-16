Your rundown of some of the biggest upcoming energy and sustainability events around the globe

Event: Ethical Corporation’s Sustainability Reporting and Communications Summit 2019

Location: Amsterdam, Netherlands

Dates: 16-17 October 2019

Join over 300 global CEOs, investors and heads of business for this two-day event to learn how businesses can promote greater transparency and shape the future of sustainability reporting and communications. Speakers at this year’s event include: Frances Way, Chief Strategy Officer at CDP; Rasmus Skov, Head of Group Sustainability at Orsted; and Fiona Wild, Vice President, Climate Change and Sustainability at BHP Billiton.

Social media links: Ethical Corp website // Twitter // LinkedIn // Youtube

Event: IEEVChina

Location: China National Convention Center, Beijing

Date: 17-20 October 2019

IEEVChina, or the International New Energy and Intelligent Connected Vehicles Exhibition, dubs itself as the “largest professional event in Asia”. It will include exhibitors covering topics such as intelligent transportation, internet and communications, AI and new energy. The event will operate across five indoor exhibition halls, 10 feature exhibition areas and one outdoor test driving experience area. Concurrent forums will also take place across China. This year’s event is hosted by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Machinery Sub-Council, the China Electrotechnical Society, Autoknow Magazine, Global Auto Group and China Automotive Engineering Research Institute Co Ltd.

Event: Bloomberg Sustainable Business Summit

Location: Bloomberg LP, 731 Lexington Avenue, New York, USA

Date: 22-23 October 2019

The Bloomberg Sustainable Business Summits are leading events hosted around the world for business and thought leaders to come together to drive enhanced sustainability in business and finance. At these events, Bloomberg offers opportunities to accrue insights on, among others: best practices for sustainable revenue growth, establishing internal definitions and goals for sustainability and how investors can assess the relative sustainability of various opportunities. Scheduled speakers for the New York event include: Lee Ballin, Head of Sustainable Business Programs at Bloomberg; Jostein Solheim, Executive Vice President of Foods and Refreshment at Unilever America; Rose Stuckey Kirk, Chief Corporate Social Responsibility Officer at Verizon; and many more. Sister events are due to be held on 19 September in Toronto and 12 December in Hong Kong.

Social media links: Sustainable Business Summit website

Event: World Sustainability Congress

Location: Sheraton Grand Jakarta Gandaria City Hotel, Indonesia

Dates: 24 October 2019

Hosted by World Sustainability – a non-profit dubbed as a ‘for-purpose organisation’ and focused on advocating sustainable leadership – the event brings together corporate organisations, NGOs, public interest groups and government bodies to share and discuss cutting-edge practices for sustainable business. Registration is currently open for speakers.

Social media links: World Sustainability Congress website

Event: BSR Conference 2019

Location: San Jose, California

Dates: 12-14 November 2019

This year marks the 27th annual BSR conference, one of the most prestigious sustainability events in the business calendar. The theme for this year’s event is ‘The New Climate for Business’. BSR speakers will include global leaders spanning business, sustainability and civil society. Last year’s event, hosted speakers Kate Brandt, Google Sustainability Officer at Google and Marie-Claire Daveu, Chief Sustainability Officer and Head of International Institutional Affairs at Kering.

Event: POWERGEN International exhibition and summit

Location: New Orleans, US

Dates: 19-21 November 2019

With over 14,000 people attending the 2018 event, POWERGEN International is a must-see summit for generators, utilities and solution-providers engaged in power generation. “The exhibit hall provides an interactive experience personalised to connect attendees with the latest technology and innovations in the conventional and renewable markets from around the world,” reads the event’s website. “The summit and knowledge hubs deliver transformative content including disruption from conventional and emerging, clean and sustained energy sources, niche technologies and the fluctuation of economics and policy.”

Social media links: POWERGEN website // Facebook // Twitter // LinkedIn // Instagram

Event: edie Sustainability Leaders Forum 2020

Location: Business Design Centre, London

Date: 4-5 February 2020

The edie Sustainability Leaders Forum is set to host over 300 sustainability leaders from CEOs and sustainability directors, to policymakers and NGOs. The forum includes global names like Unilever, Coca Cola, P&G, NG, AXA and more. The event is organised by edie, a sustainable business media organisation which provides research and reports for sustainability professionals. It also hosts industry awards which recognise those who are “redefining what it means to be a sustainable, ethical and responsible business”. The awards include categories such as: ‘consultancy of the year,’ ‘carbon reduction,’ ‘energy efficiency,’ ‘rising sustainability star’ and ‘sustainable supply chains.’

Social media links: Sustainability Leaders Forum 2020 website // Facebook // Twitter // LinkedIn

Event: All-Energy Exhibition Conference

Location: Glasgow, UK

Date: 13-14 May 2020

Glasgow’s All-Energy Exhibition and Conference strives to enable the UK renewable low carbon energy community “to interact, conduct business, network and learn, whether face-to-face or online”, according to the organisers. Held annually in Scotland, the event brings together a total audience of around 7,000 and promises to be a must-attend conference for any energy professional.