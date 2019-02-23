UPS ranked among top 5 industrials in America’s Top 100 Most Sustainable Companies

UPS has been recognised as a leader in sustainability in Barron’s Magazine’s annual list of America’s Top 100 Most Sustainable Companies. The publication ranks UPS as No. 5 in the industrials segment and 18th overall.

Tamara Barker, Chief Sustainability Officer at UPS and Vice President of Environmental Affairs. “This prestigious recognition highlights our efforts to lessen our impact on the planet as we continue to seek new and innovative ways to advance our sustainability endeavours worldwide. From carbon neutral shipping to fleet electrification to the Eco Responsible Packaging Program, UPS sets itself apart as a leader in sustainability.”

To create the Barron’s rankings, Calvert Research and Management analysed the 1,000 largest publicly held U.S. companies (by stock market value) and scored them on more than 200 key indicators and 28 issues. The research is based on hundreds of metrics that address environmental, social, corporate governance, and other factors.

Calvert CEO John Streur emphasised to Barron’s said: “Companies can be differentiated based on how well they manage their environmental and social impact, and the strength of their governance. The list shows who’s creating a better company, long term, for long-term investors.”

Barron’s is the latest in a series of influential accolades recognizing UPS’s long-time leadership in sustainability. The company is a 14-year member of the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index and a six-year member of the Dow Jones Sustainability Global Index. A recipient of the Carbon Disclosure Project’s CDP “A” List award, it has been repeatedly recognized as one of Forbes and JUST Capital’s ‘Just 100’ social responsible companies, CR Magazine’s “100 Best Corporate Citizens” and The Civic 50, an initiative of Points of Light.