US Department of Energy's third Better Buildings SWAP is about to air

Could harnessing America’s binge-watching habits change the world?

The third US Department of Energy Better Buildings SWAP – an exchange between the City of Atlanta and the City of Boston – is about to launch.

On the 20th of April, this series will be available to watch via the US Department of Energy’s website, and will explore how Mayors Kasim Reed and Marty Walsh take on energy efficiency in their cities – specifically Atlanta’s Hartsfield Jackson International Airport and Boston’s Library at Copely Sqaure – in an engaging reality-style TV format.

As previously explored in our exclusive interview with Senior Program Advisor Maria Vargas, the SWAP mirrors the goal for the US Department of Energy’s Better Buildings Challenge, the initiative it launched in 2011 to improve efficiency of American commercial, institutional, multifamily buildings and industrial plants by 20 percent or more over 10 years. Leading CEOs and executives are coming together and sharing their ideas to help spur billions in new investments and energy savings in their facilities. This third series of the SWAP shines a light on efforts being made in government buildings.

