Article
Sustainability

Vancouver and Toronto streets ahead of London for green....

By Tom Wadlow
May 08, 2018
undefined mins
Canada’s Vancouver and Toronto lead the way in terms of office real estate and green building certification, a recent study by CB...

Canada’s Vancouver and Toronto lead the way in terms of office real estate and green building certification, a recent study by CBRE reveals

According to the inaugural International Green Building Adoption Index, 18.6% of space in 10 markets across Australia, Canada and Europe is now certified “green” versus just 6.4% in 2007.

Vancouver (51.6%) and Toronto (51%) are the pacesetters, followed by Sydney (46.5%) and Melbourne (28.8%). London sits bottom of the list of 10, with just 8.7% of its office space classed as green.

See also:

David Pogue, CBRE’s Senior Vice President, Global Client Care/Sustainability, commented: “Buildings, particularly commercial properties, have long been at the forefront of pressing issues like water, waste, and significant energy use and the resultant carbon emissions.

“As the attention being paid to these issues grows, green building certification programs are becoming much more prevalent and more important to a variety of constituents and stakeholders.”

The Australian cities of Sydney and Melbourne have seen green office space grow from less than 1% in 2006 to their current respective levels of 46.5% and 28.8%.

Other cities examined by CBRE include Warsaw (21.3%), Frankfurt (17.5%), Stockholm (12.6%), Amsterdam (11%) and Paris (9.1%).  

Dr Rogier Holtermans, project lead on the International Green Building Adoption Index, added: “Despite the presence of a wide variety of local building certification programs, internationally recognised green building certificates tend to be more widely adopted in the commercial real estate market. Tenants and investors need such standardized measures of environmental performance.”

Green ConstructionCanadian construction
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy