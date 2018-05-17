Article
Sustainability

Veridium Labs and IBM to partner on blockchain carbon-credit project

By Sophie Chapman
May 17, 2018
undefined mins
Hong Kong-based environmental financial firm, Veridium Labs, has partnered with the US technology firm, IBM, on a blockchai...

Hong Kong-based environmental financial firm, Veridium Labs, has partnered with the US technology firm, IBM, on a blockchain project.

The project aims to make carbon-credit more efficient, enabling the credit to offset environmental footprints easier by issuing and managing the tokens on a Stellar network.

The solution will encompass the entire process using IBM’s existing blockchain technology, creating “a new type of fungible digital asset… with less friction”.

“For years, we've been trying to mitigate environmental impacts at every point in the value chain, however previous solutions still presented significant complexities and costs,” commented Todd Lemons, Veridum Labs’ CEO and co-founder.

SEE ALSO:

“Our work with IBM is the first step in dramatically simplifying the accounting and offsetting processes, and therefore ultimately helping reduce costs.”

“Our digital environmental assets are designed to help companies and institutional investors purchase and use carbon credits to mitigate their environmental impacts today, and even hedge their potential carbon liabilities risks in the future.”

“By using a public, permissioned blockchain network, we can help Veridium create a new sustainable marketplace that is good for business and good for the world,” reported Bridget van Kralingen, Senior Vice President of Platforms and Blockchain at IBM.

“This is a great example of how industries are being reinvented by blockchain, in this case establishing a far more efficient and transparent approach to carbon accounting and offsetting that will empower individuals and companies to play a role in improving our environment.”

U.S.AsiaSustainability
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy