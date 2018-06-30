Article
Sustainability

Vestas partners with Maersk on wind power logistics project

By Sophie Chapman
June 30, 2018
The Danish wind turbine manufacturer, Vestas, has partnered with the transport specialist, Maersk, on a logistics projects within the wind power industry.

The firms will conduct research into the installation and transport challenges the industry faces.

According to the two companies, the high costs of transporting and installing turbines “as they increase in size and will be installed in remote locations” is one of the increasing issues in the sector.

Vestas and Maersk aim to develop a crane that can be used to manage this problem as part of the project.

The crane will be designed to work in both the onshore and offshore wind industries and will aim to “enable the use of lower cost assets in the logistics value chain”.

The crane has received €6.3mn (US$7.34mn) in finance from the Danish Government. The funding was supplied as part of the government’s Energy Technology Development Development and Demonstration programme.

“For every DKK 1 in support to the good technological energy ideas that we have here in Denmark, we get, on average, increased exports of DKK 2,” remarked Lars Lilleholt, The Energy, Power and Thermal Minister in Denmark.

“Therefore, the government is working to see EUDP funds increased in the coming years,” he added.

