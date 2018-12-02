Vestas receives 220 MW US order

Vestas has received an order for 100 V120-2.2 MW turbines for a project in the U.S., which takes Vestas’ order intake in 2018 across the 10 GW mark before entering December.

In 2018, Vestas received orders across six continents, including demand from new markets Panama, Kazakhstan, Bolivia, and Senegal, which underline the strong global demand for wind energy.

The new US order includes supply and commissioning of the turbines with deliveries expected to begin in the third quarter of 2019 and commissioning scheduled for the fourth quarter.

The project and customer are undisclosed per the customer’s request.

Chris Brown, President of Vestas’ sales and service division in the United States and Canada said: “The expansion of the V120-2.2 MW turbine in the USA is a direct result of Vestas’ dedication to advance wind turbine technology at a rapid pace, incorporating learnings from our unparalleled wind turbine database and installed fleet to build on proven technology. Each new generation of technology unlocks even more value and performance for our customers and continues to deliver the lowest cost of energy to consumers and communities throughout North America”.