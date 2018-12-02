Article
Sustainability

Vestas receives 220 MW US order

By Andrew Woods
December 02, 2018
undefined mins
Vestas has received an order for 100 V120-2.2 MW turbines for a project in the U.S., which takes Vestas’ order intake in 2018 acr...

Vestas has received an order for 100 V120-2.2 MW turbines for a project in the U.S., which takes Vestas’ order intake in 2018 across the 10 GW mark before entering December.

In 2018, Vestas received orders across six continents, including demand from new markets Panama, Kazakhstan, Bolivia, and Senegal, which underline the strong global demand for wind energy.

SEE ALSO: 

The new US order includes supply and commissioning of the turbines with deliveries expected to begin in the third quarter of 2019 and commissioning scheduled for the fourth quarter.

The project and customer are undisclosed per the customer’s request.

Chris Brown, President of Vestas’ sales and service division in the United States and Canada said: “The expansion of the V120-2.2 MW turbine in the USA is a direct result of Vestas’ dedication to advance wind turbine technology at a rapid pace, incorporating learnings from our unparalleled wind turbine database and installed fleet to build on proven technology. Each new generation of technology unlocks even more value and performance for our customers and continues to deliver the lowest cost of energy to consumers and communities throughout North America”.

 

 

Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy