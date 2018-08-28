Vestas secures order with ECN for Wieringermeer wind test site

Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas has formed an agreement with Dutch R&D firm ECN Wind Energy Facilities to supply a 30MW wind project in the Netherlands.

The Wieringermeer wind test site, which is being extended, will carry out testing to explore issues such as productivity optimisation and grid integration.

Vestas Northern and Central Europe stated in a news release: “With renewable energy increasing its share of the overall energy mix, Vestas works with partners across markets to improve grid integration and plant productivity, hereby ensuring renewable energy continues to grow its share.”

The existing site will add seven Vestas turbines which ECN may use to perform tests on behalf of other parties.

Luc Rademakers, Managing Director of ECN, stated: “Apart from the high quality of the Vestas turbines and its organisation, we were very pleased with Vestas’ collaborative attitude to realise the new test site together with us.”

Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Northern and Central Europe, added: “We are excited to enter into business with leading researcher and technology developer, ECN Wind Energy Facilities, showing how Vestas continues to set the benchmark in industry testing. Together we have developed a tailored solution for the project that maximises energy production and increases customer value.”