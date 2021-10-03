Vital Energi cuts CO2 emissions at Coventry hospitals

Vital Energi delivered savings of £1.6m a year for University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust (UHCW) and reduced the carbon footprint of UHCW’s two hospital sites by 4,125 tonnes a year after installing future-proof energy generation equipment.

The project, which was delivered under the Carbon and Energy Fund (CEF), involved significant restructuring works of University Hospital Coventry’s main clinical waste compound to be able to accept the new 3.3MW CHP and all ancillary equipment. New accommodation was constructed to relocate and store medical sharps cabinets, and a new delivery area built to redirect deliveries of clean linen and the removal of all site laundry.

Vital Energi also completed upgrades to the BMS system at the Hospital of St Cross in Rugby and upgraded over 2,000 lighting fittings to new efficient LED bulbs.

Work started in August 2019 and carried on through the pandemic. During this time, the biggest vaccine campaign in NHS history launched, and University Hospital administered the UK's first ever Covid jab on December 8 last year.

Steve Black, Vital Energi’s Account Director who led the project, said: "We overcame a number of challenges during construction, such as maintaining the waste compound operational activities in a safe and efficient manner while building works were carried out in proximity. We also maintained a good workflow through the project despite the Covid-19 pandemic hitting at a critical point in the schedule.

“We’re delighted that the energy project programme was a success and the Trust are now gaining the benefits of the integrated energy solutions which are paving the way to a low carbon future for both hospitals.”

UHCW Sustainable Development Manager, Clive Robinson, said: "The Trust is pleased with the energy saving solutions provided by Vital Energi, the savings both financial and in carbon emissions are part of our journey towards net zero. Delivering a complex project such as this on a busy hospital site with minimal disruption was a credit to all involved.”

All teams involved in the project from Vital Energi, the Trust, the PFI, and all subcontractors, worked closely together to ensure a successful outcome.