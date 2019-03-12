Waste2Tricity Ltd to present at CleanEquity Monaco 2019

Project developer and operator in the energy-from-waste sector Waste2Tricity Ltd has been selected to present at CleanEquity Monaco 2019.

CleanEquity is an annual invitation-only event hosted by Innovator Capital, the London based specialist investment bank and it provides “an intimate and collegiate setting for inventors and entrepreneurs to share their stories with delegates - key decision makers looking to assist them with reaching their commercial and strategic goals”.

Other partners and sponsors at CleanEquity include Prince Albert II of Monaco's Foundation, APCO Worldwide, Cision, Covington & Burling, Cranfield, Hobbs & Towne, Monaco Economic Board, Parkview International and Reliance Industries.

Established in 2008, Waste2Tricity (W2T) is a project developer and operator in the energy-from-waste sector and has been identified by an expert panel as one of the world's most innovative sustainable technology companies and has been selected to present to selected sovereign, corporate, family and professional investors & acquires, policy makers, end users and international trade media.

Its mission is to treat plastic waste as a fuel, preventing further contamination of the world's oceans and environment whilst at the same time creating clean energy and hydrogen.

W2T has an exclusive geographic license with PowerHouse Energy (AIM PHE), an AIM listed business that has developed a Distributed Modular Gasification system that is able to convert unrecyclable plastic into high-grade hydrogen for use as a transport fuel whilst also generating power for export by private wire or to the grid.

The company has commenced development of its first commercial project and is expected to complete this by the end of 2019. The first commercial project is to be located at a site in the North of England and will be designed to process 25 tonnes of unrecyclable plastic per day, charging a gate fee of £80 per tonne and power sales at £75 per MWh for the 58MWh produced each day.

In parallel, the company has been negotiating with waste management companies in developing a pipeline of future projects, which will be located alongside waste treatment, and plastic recycling companies who are keen to locate the next projects at their own waste treatment sites.