Web Summit 2019: Schneider Electric drives event's sustainability

This year’s Web Summit in Lisbon, Portugal, saw over 70,000 attendees mixing with tech’s biggest names as the latest products, strategies and solutions were unveiled. At such a major event, the largest of its kind in the world, there are clear and obvious challenges from a sustainability perspective.

Along with a sustained effort to minimise the prevalence of single-use plastics at the four-day conference, Web Summit’s organisers partnered with Schneider Electric, the world’s largest corporate renewable energy consultancy, to drive it towards net-zero emissions.

Through a combination of energy attribute certificates and carbon offset initiatives, Schneider Electric is working to both reduce the emissions of the event itself and mitigate the impact of the attendees’ flights.

“As one of the most sustainable companies in the world, Schneider Electric is committed to helping clients and partners in their own sustainability pursuits,” said Emmanuel Lagarrigue, Chief Innovation Officer at Schneider Electric, in a press release on the matter. “We recently announced that we will reach our own carbon neutral goal by 2025, five years earlier than expected, and are looking forward to working with Web Summit to help them achieve their goals.”

Schneider Electric, through collection and analysis of relevant data, is calculating the total carbon footprint of the event and associated travel, and will leverage carbon offset solutions, such as tree planting and landfill gas capture, to nullify the added environmental impacts of the event.

“Our global network of entrepreneurs and leaders presents us with an enormous opportunity to provide trusted guidance, inspiration and thought leadership in order to help us stand together in trying to solve the world’s biggest social, economic and environmental issues,” said Peter Gilmer, Chief Impact Officer of Web Summit. “We believe in leading by example and are pleased to have Schneider Electric with us, taking significant steps to continually improve the sustainability of our event.”