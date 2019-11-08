Article
Sustainability

Web Summit 2019: Schneider Electric drives event's sustainability

By Marcus Lawrence
November 08, 2019
undefined mins
This year’s Web Summit in Lisbon, Portugal, saw over 70,000 attendees mixing with tech’s biggest names as the latest products...

This year’s Web Summit in Lisbon, Portugal, saw over 70,000 attendees mixing with tech’s biggest names as the latest products, strategies and solutions were unveiled. At such a major event, the largest of its kind in the world, there are clear and obvious challenges from a sustainability perspective. 

Along with a sustained effort to minimise the prevalence of single-use plastics at the four-day conference, Web Summit’s organisers partnered with Schneider Electric, the world’s largest corporate renewable energy consultancy, to drive it towards net-zero emissions.

Through a combination of energy attribute certificates and carbon offset initiatives, Schneider Electric is working to both reduce the emissions of the event itself and mitigate the impact of the attendees’ flights. 

“As one of the most sustainable companies in the world, Schneider Electric is committed to helping clients and partners in their own sustainability pursuits,” said Emmanuel Lagarrigue, Chief Innovation Officer at Schneider Electric, in a press release on the matter. “We recently announced that we will reach our own carbon neutral goal by 2025, five years earlier than expected, and are looking forward to working with Web Summit to help them achieve their goals.”

SEE ALSO:

Schneider Electric, through collection and analysis of relevant data, is calculating the total carbon footprint of the event and associated travel, and will leverage carbon offset solutions, such as tree planting and landfill gas capture, to nullify the added environmental impacts of the event. 

“Our global network of entrepreneurs and leaders presents us with an enormous opportunity to provide trusted guidance, inspiration and thought leadership in order to help us stand together in trying to solve the world’s biggest social, economic and environmental issues,” said Peter Gilmer, Chief Impact Officer of Web Summit. “We believe in leading by example and are pleased to have Schneider Electric with us, taking significant steps to continually improve the sustainability of our event.”

Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy