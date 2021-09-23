What does the Glasgow Greenprint for Investment mean? 

In a couple of months, the city of Glasgow will be home to the major climate event of the year, COP26, but at this point, the city council has made plans for one last push before the summit arrives. With £30bn to spend, the Greenprint for Investment—by the Glasgow City Council—is a prospectus that sets out the plans and distribution of the investment.

The prospectus is effectively the key to Glasgow’s 2030 plans, which will incorporate a mix of market-ready opportunities for long-term economic partners. The prospectus highlights the city’s commitment to sustainability and will encourage decarbonisation and other development opportunities.

‘Glasgow is ready to meet the challenges of the climate emergency head-on, addressing long-standing social, economic and environmental challenges around fuel poverty, poor connectivity and community blight whilst meeting our climate targets. Our Net-Zero future is about safer communities, warm and efficient homes, sustainable jobs and a prosperous economy. The transition has to be about the social and economic well-being of Glasgow and its people’, says Councilor Susan Aitken, Leader of Glasgow City Council.

‘This will require levels of investment never seen before in local government and adaptation plans which will be vital in delivering a modern, resilient and inclusive city economy. As a core element of Glasgow’s Green Deal, our ‘Greenprint’ brings together transformational, investable and shovel-ready projects. From an entirely new transport system better-connecting citizens to opportunities, generating renewable energy from the River Clyde and upgrading hundreds of thousands of homes across our city region, the Greenprint projects will deliver the infrastructure necessary for low carbon, climate-resilient future’.

Aitken continues, ’All cities face huge change. Glasgow’s challenges are typical of those of so many of our global peers. As cities rebuild to decarbonise, we can be the demonstrator in shaping those solutions. The success of COP26 will be measured by how cities can take the practical steps necessary to secure the future of our planet. Our Greenprint provides a major part of our roadmap to do just that’.

What projects are featured in the sustainability prospectus?

Clyde Climate Forest

Glasgow City Region Home Energy Retrofit Programme

Glasgow’s District Heating Network

Climate Neutral Innovation District

Charing Cross M8 Green Infrastructure Cap

Glasgow Metro

Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District Scotland

Micro Park Apparel Project

Scottish Event Campus (SEC) Expansion

Green Regeneration and Innovation District

Glasgow is expected to receive a significant amount of development, requiring tens of billions worth of investment, before it can reach its decarbonisation target.

For more energy insights, check out the latest issue of Energy Digital Magazine.