Wind farm developer Tilt Renewables deploys lidar technology

ZX Lidars, industry-leading supplier and pioneer of wind lidar products, has announced that renewable energy development firm Tilt Renewables has deployed its technology in a bid to optimise energy production through wind

Wind lidar incorporates the projection of laser beams through the atmosphere and measuring the backscattered light to measure wind speed and direction.

Tilt, which develops, owns and operates renewable energy generation assets in both Australia and New Zealand, will use the wind lidar technology to measure wind conditions remotely without necessitating a traditional net mast.

In ZX Lidars’ statement, the firm said that Tilt has deployed the technology to a remote site with complex terrain as a means to assess the quality of the location for wind-based energy generation.

“A key advantage of Lidar is that it can be easily mobilized and rotated to a number of sites within the Tilt Renewables’ portfolio and can be used so flexibly for a range of purposes including feasibility assessments at potential new sites and improving the coverage of site measurements at existing sites,” said Sherrin Yeo, Engineering Manager at Tilt Renewables, in ZX Lidars’ statement.

Tilt operates 1.6GW of approved wind projects in ANZ, and will use the wind lidar tech to both assess prospective locales and optimise the anemometry of existing sites.

Energy3, a wind engineering consultancy firm based in New Zealand, provided support and advice for the deployment according to the press release.