3 steps for power providers before using new technology

Innovation and power have gone hand in hand for more than 200 years. The battery, for example, was introduced in the 1800s, steam generators in the 1900s, and solar power less than 100 years later. These technologies, and more, influenced several power and energy organizations’ roadmaps to success. However, as the power industry looks towards the next 200 years, internal processes must be viewed with a much larger lens, adopting unique technologies that will keep them competitive in the field and exceed goals.

In general, industry leaders are not always receptive to external recommendations. This is especially true when it applies to a process overhaul or significant change management initiative. Leaders in the power and energy industry have been subject to some of the most significant changes. For example, coal, natural gas, and petroleum have powered cities worldwide for more than 150 years. While a vital energy source, these fossil fuels led to the rise in carbon pollution and global warming.

This led the government to petition for clean energy sources and the modernisation of power plants. As the industry shifts to clean energy, leaders must be receptive to new technologies that will allow their employees to remain diligent in their work and organisations to grow and remain competitive. Here are three early steps power company leaders should take when considering new technologies.

Understand Each Tool’s Capabilities

As a business leader, you’re looking for products and services that will provide tangible results. With more than 580,000 tech companies in the US alone, it's essential to understand how a solution's capabilities will meet your company's needs. This includes serving your customers and the industry while also increasing your competitive edge. By uncovering which technologies will help you achieve these goals, you can more easily ensure the tools you’re implementing as a power provider will bring value to your company and customers.

Create a Clear Vision for the Future

The power industry has weathered change and adaptation of its operations. To accommodate the ever-changing power landscape, you should provide a clear vision of what your organization’s future will look like with and without the technology. With change, including solar and wind power, the industry has become ripe for new tools. In highlighting these areas, you will see past the implementation stage and, instead, better understand the changing landscape, the demands for a more effective and efficient way to serve clients, and the necessity to innovate.

Present a Process that Enforces Usage

Executives must keep employee adoption in mind when making changes to company-wide processes, gathering expectations and goals from the leadership team and employees. When you understand the expectations of an entire team, you will be able to provide a more proactive approach to implementation. This includes a change management plan, frequent team communication, and customized employee training. If you’re still hesitant, it’s important to remember that a lack of new digital adoption can impact critical business results and overall competitive advantage.

It can be challenging for electric power companies to let go of their traditional processes and legacy solutions, but buy-in for adopting new technology starts at the top. When business leaders can understand product capabilities, look into the future of industry trends, and establish a tailored, easy-to-implement process, they will be more successful in implementing the tools they need to reach their goals. As the power industry moves towards more sustainable operations, leaders must continue to innovate to stay on top of the ever-changing landscape. Companies leading the charge in welcoming technology will be at a significant advantage.