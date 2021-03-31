Article
Technology & AI

3E adds SynaptiQ apps and revamps corporate identity

By Dominic Ellis
March 31, 2021
undefined mins
3E aims to provide an 'all-in-one service point' for SaaS offerings and will expand as new solutions become available...

3E is launching one updated and two new SynaptiQ applications and refreshing its corporate identity and website this spring.

The digital solution changes cover:

Asset Operations Application for optimising the operations, performance analysis & reporting of the renewable energy portfolio by comprehensive functionality beyond monitoring. This well-known and valued solution has been updated with a new UI.  

Solar Analytics AI-based solution for automated production loss identification and diagnosis, providing forward-looking insights and actionable recommendations to boost solar asset performance.  

Wind Analytics – LivLiner Inside AI-based solution, co-created by 3E and Livliner, for automated production loss identification and diagnosis, providing forward-looking insights and actionable recommendations to boost wind asset performance.

The website aims to provide an 'all-in-one service point' for SaaS offerings and will expand as new solutions become available.

3E continues to explore innovations and new developments in renewable energy and digitalisation, striving to provide the industry’s most advanced energy intelligence and AI-based solutions.

In 2010, the first renewable energy plant was connected to its digital analytics platform and it now has more than 10GW of connected assets.

AnalyticsRenewablesAI
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Oil impacted by price, supply and demand pressures

New China lockdown measures, the war in Ukraine and weaker-than-expected demand in OECD countries have all impacted Q2 global oil demand

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

Oil & Gas

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy