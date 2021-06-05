5 Mins With ... Sarah Smith, Head of Migrations at ENSEK
What was it like when you started at ENSEK?
Four years ago, I had my first meeting with ENSEK. At the time, it was a small tech company in Nottingham that had recently started offering Software as a Service (SaaS) to new entrant energy suppliers. I was drawn by the opportunity to work with exciting new market entrants, whom I had heard much about, but not been able to work with. As a Management Consultant, I had spent my career supporting large retailers through customer service change programmes. I made the leap to technology and I love it.
How has the market changed since?
The energy market in the UK has gone through a huge transformation. The new entrants, who have survived, haven’t just shaken up the industry through innovative products and customer service - their reliance on SaaS providers, such as ENSEK, has shown how effective and efficient front and back-office functions can be. The biggest players in the UK and globally are looking to move to cloud-based SaaS providers to remain competitive. The last four years has kicked off a digital transformation across the UK energy sector, and it has been thrilling to be a part of that.
How do you encourage women to take up more tech roles?
As ENSEK has grown, I have also been able to influence some of the decisions we have taken around inclusion. As a working parent, I am passionate about ensuring that the most talented remain in the workforce and are given opportunities to grow and further their careers, regardless of their backgrounds or caring commitments. We have improved our maternity policy and now have best-in-class packages for parents, and challenge our leadership to think about how to improve talent retention, flexibility for all staff, and how to remove unconscious bias from decision making. Culture is a key focus for us as we grow and operate remotely through COVID.
Many businesses might still struggle with creating a supportive place of work for women, particularly mothers. There are tendencies, often unconscious ones, to put more pressure on women to do the ‘glue work’ and greater expectations regarding performance with a lack of understanding of potential family responsibilities. This is a particular concern for parents who are currently home-schooling. We have a collective responsibility to ensure that ‘flexibility’ doesn’t become another word for ‘burn-out’ as parents teach their children during the day and catch up through the night. All employers need to look for innovative solutions to maintain a happy, healthy workforce.
How do you think barriers can be overcome?
Supporting diversity of thought and approach, listening to opinions, ignoring how people look and sound, and paying attention to what they have to say is one way to start – businesses should recruit for ‘add’ rather than ‘fit’. This could be manifested by coaching and mentoring by leadership. These are great to offer all employees and, when done well, can work both ways as it helps leaders to understand the barriers and challenges faced by junior staff, particularly women and the BAME community.
Furthermore, organisations need to offer shared parental leave and encourage all parents to take it – equality at work does not happen until there is equality at home. In addition, there needs to be increased support with back to work schemes for women in technology, who have taken time out to have children. The pace of change in technology is fast and even after a few years out, a return can seem daunting.
Does the pandemic offer a fresh start?
Many businesses and organisations could benefit from rethinking socials and networking events. Although it is in our best interest to meet with like-minded people and build better working relationships, many workers struggle to attend. Luckily, the recent mass move to largely digital communication can help leaders come up with more innovative ways to network virtually.
Although the discussion around women in tech has been on the agenda for a few years now, I believe there is still a lot we can all do to encourage more female leaders and employees. If we want to achieve truly diverse and excelling workforces, we have to embark on this challenging but satisfying journey.
Cityzenith joins WEF Global Innovators Program
Cityzenith has been chosen to be part of the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Global Innovators community to support the digital twin startup's mission to decarbonise US cities.
The Global Innovators Community is a group of the world’s most promising start-ups and scale-ups that are at the forefront of technological and business model innovation. Cityzenith is a technology startup that provides data visualization platform software and applications for IoT and Smart Cities.
The company's SmartWorldPro Digital Twin platform was created for people designing, constructing, and managing complex, large-scale building projects, properties, and real estate portfolios.
WEF provides the Global Innovators Community with a platform to engage with public-and private-sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome current crises and build future resiliency. There are over 140 community members across 15 different countries.
Companies who are invited to become Global Innovators will engage with one or more of the Forum’s Platforms, as relevant, to help define the global agenda on key issues. Shaping the Future of Energy, Materials, and Infrastructure is one of the 17 platforms which focuses on bringing together industry leaders from electricity, oil and gas, mining and metals, chemicals, and construction.
Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen said its partnership with the World Economic Forum gives it a platform to enhance its profile and explore more opportunities.
"WEF recognized that our technology and insight had a role to play in combating Climate Change, and now we can go further in helping governments and countries to decarbonize cities worldwide," he said.
The partnership's catalyst was Cityzenith's 'Clean Cities – Clean Future' campaign as part of the 'Race to Zero' movement. Cities worldwide generate 70% of global carbon emissions and Cityzenith believes its SmartWorldOS can help building and property asset management groups, city planners, and developers move to carbon neutrality in the next ten years.
Jansen said at the launch of the' Clean Cities – Clean Future' initiative: "We have to help the most polluted urban centers become carbon neutral, and we plan to do this by donating the company's Digital Twin platform SmartWorldOS to key cities, one at a time, after every $1m raised. We're able to do this because of the recent surge of investment as part of our $15m crowdfunding raise.
WEF also partners with leading organizations that push change forward, like the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), an intergovernmental organization supporting countries in their transition to a sustainable energy future.
WEF President Børge Brende believes IRENA’s partnership with the Forum is "an important step in strengthening the mission of our organizations" adding:
"It brings together the knowledge, insight and innovation expertise of IRENA with the Forum's global network to ensure these higher commitments are realised in the near term," he said.
Significant investment funds such as The Carlyle Group, Equinor, and the Canada Pension Plan Investment fund (CPP) have also partnered to offer a potential investment into promising climate solutions.
CPP President and CEO Mark Machin see the benefit and importance of investing now to protect the planet: "We at CPP Investments are trained to dig deep into both risks and opportunities. Climate Change offers both. None of these efforts are cheap, but they are an investment in society's future. And, as we've learned from the current crisis (COVID-19), the cost of being underprepared when catastrophe strikes can be far higher."