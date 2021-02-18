Ansys and Siemens Energy launch strategic partnership

Ansys and Siemens Energy are partnering to offer an improved design process for creating Additive Manufacturing (AM) parts.

The collaboration unites Siemens Energy's powder bed fusion (PBF) AM printing process with Ansys simulation solutions - empowering AM designers to generate ultra-precise parts, significantly reduce production time and expedite products to market.

Designers often lack expertise in AM manufacturing, print preparation and simulation tools, resulting in the production of numerous physical prototypes, unnecessarily inflating budgets and development time.

Together, Ansys and Siemens Energy will train engineers to decrease costly production rework and provide affordable next-generation AM printing solutions, so new products can be developed with increased speed and quality for global customers.

Designers will harness Ansys simulation solutions to lessen the guesswork in product design and validate highly sophisticated part geometries. Leveraging more than a decade of AM experience on gas turbines and other rotating equipment, Siemens Energy can provide real-world application support across the entire design-to-manufacturing value chain for companies looking to bridge toward 3D print capabilities.

"Engineering teams' paramount goal is to print parts right the first time and this partnership makes training them on that task possible," said Quan Lac, Head of Additive Manufacturing, Americas at Siemens Energy. "Together, we will train our joint customers to design and build products faster, ensuring customers receive new innovations with markedly greater speed."

The partnership brings new AM capabilities to engineers across industries, delivering dynamic insights that will radically advance the AM industry and increase new product innovation, said Shane Emswiler, senior vice president at Ansys. "By breaking the constraints of traditional manufacturing, we are training designers to turn their visions into reality and substantially improve productivity."