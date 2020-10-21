Article
Technology & AI

Blue Prism fuels goto.energy's growth

By Dominic Ellis
October 21, 2020
Its cloud-based intelligent digital workforce has been key to new energy market entrant's growth...

Blue Prism's cloud-based intelligent digital workforce has been key to new energy market entrant goto.energy's sharp first year growth.

While average industry times for managing new customer orders is 21 days, goto.energy is capable of completing the entire process far more quickly and typically, the bulk of new customer applications received through popular third-party comparison sites is received overnight. 

The pre-integrated cognitive capabilities of the Blue Prism Cloud digital workers are also being used to eliminate errors and delays within the billing cycle. 

"By employing a digital workforce, we are changing the day to day work of our team. Instead of being focused on transactional activities all day, they now spend an increasing part of their time investigating anomalies and taking action to respond fast to customer requests," said CFO Evan Salway.

Employee engagement in the automation strategy continues to be a focus for delivering successful outcomes. "We involve all our employees in the identification and development of new automations because they have a granular view of where the opportunities for improvement lie. We put in place a formal process for channeling ideas into our virtual AI center. Our people are incentivized to submit valuable ideas, and this allows us to accelerate the benefit of automation into every corner of our operations," he added. 

"With the elasticity of cloud underpinning their digital workforce, we are looking forward to seeing the business scale new heights," said Terry Walby, Chief Executive, Blue Prism Cloud. 

Goto.energy is a finalist for New Business of the Year 2020 in the Lloyds Bank National Business Awards. Positioned as a 'green' electricity supplier, it holds renewable energy guarantee certificates (REGOs) which the regulator uses to calculate overall fuel mix each year.

Cloudelectricitysustainable
