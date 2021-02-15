bp joins IBM Quantum Network to cut carbon emissions

bp has joined the IBM Quantum Network in a bid to raise efficiencies and cut carbon ‎emissions.

The oil major will have access to a premium 65-qubit quantum ‎computer, the largest universal quantum system available to industry today - and a 1,000-plus qubit system is targeted for the end of ‎‎2023.‎

"Next-generation computing capabilities such as quantum computing will assist in ‎solving the science and engineering challenges we will face, enabling us to reimagine energy ‎and design new lower carbon products," said Morag Watson, Senior Vice President, Digital ‎Science and Engineering for bp, which

bp aims to become a net zero company by 2050 "or sooner". ‎‎

‎Quantum computing has the potential to be applied in modelling the chemistry ‎and build-up of various types of clay in hydrocarbon wells – a crucial factor in efficient ‎hydrocarbon production; analyzing and managing the fluid dynamics of wind farms; optimizing ‎autonomous robotic facility inspection; and helping create opportunities not yet imagined to ‎deliver the clean energy the world wants and needs.‎‎

bp joins more than 130 members of the IBM Quantum Network, a global community of ‎Fortune 500 companies, start-ups, academic institutions and research labs working to advance ‎quantum computing and explore practical applications.



By 2030, bp ‎aims to have developed around 50GW of net renewable-generating capacity (a 20-fold ‎increase), increase annual low carbon investment 10-fold to around $5 billion and cut its oil ‎and gas production by 40%.‎‎



Dario Gil, ‎Senior Vice President and Director of IBM Research, said. "The energy industry is ripe with opportunities ‎to see value from the use of quantum computing through the discovery of new materials designed ‎to improve the generation, transfer, and storage of energy."‎