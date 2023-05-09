Bramble Energy, a trailblazer in fuel cell technology, has partnered with Equipmake, Aeristech, and the University of Bath to create a groundbreaking hydrogen-powered double-decker bus that incorporates



Bramble's innovative, cost-effective printed circuit board fuel cell (PCBFCTM) technology. The Hydrogen Electric Integrated Drivetrain Initiative (HEIDI), spearheaded by Bramble Energy, secured £6.3m (US$7.95m) funding from the Automotive Transformation Fund's Advanced Propulsion Centre, which will be supplemented by industry contributions to the tune of £12.7m (US$16.03m).



The UK-based consortium will harness Bramble Energy's unique fuel-cell technology, Aeristech's high-efficiency air compressor, and Equipmake's motor power electronics and battery management system to develop the bus's powertrain, which will be refined using vehicle simulations conducted by the University of Bath.



“Fuel-cell technology can deliver a viable net-zero solution that lends itself to commercial vehicles where downtime needs to be limited,” says Dr Vidal Bharath, CCO at Bramble Energy.

