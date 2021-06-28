COPA-DATA invests €10 million to meet digitalisation demand

COPA-DATA is investing €10 million at its Salzburg headquarters to meet increasing demand for digitalization in manufacturing, energy and infrastructure industries.

Despite varying economic conditions in its core sectors, the company achieved six per cent growth in 2020 with its three key industries generatinh €54 million turnover. The growth highlighted an increasing need for digital tools to support businesses in volatile conditions.

A key part of the investment covers the updated release of zenon 10 in May, which offers customers an integrated overall solution to solve the unprecedented business events that have occurred in the last year. COPA-DATA is also building a six floor, low-energy building (model pictured), close to the existing headquarters, which will contain 120 workspaces.

“Fortunately, we were able to support our customers and partners with our zenon software platform to overcome the unique challenges of 2020,” said Thomas Punzenberger, Founder and CEO of COPA-DATA. “Thanks to our employees and our innovative digital solutions for the fusion of OT and IT, our business has continued to grow steadily. Even in uncertain times, our credo remains purposeful: There must be an easier way!"



Recruitment has also been high on COPA-DATA’s agenda, expanding its workforce to over 300 employees worldwide in 2020. This included establishing a new team to lead COPA-DATA’s latest subsidiary, based in Riyadh. The new facility stands alongside COPA-DATA’s extensive network of local subsidiaries and partners, which now spans six continents.



"During the pandemic, our focus was on keeping contact with our customers and partners as well as with each other as close as possible,” added Phillip Werr, CMO and COO at COPA-DATA. “With our virtual events 'zenonIZE' held in June 2020 and 2021, we were able to inspire over 1,000 decision makers in the industry to act right now and continue to drive digitalization forward. We thus provide existing and future users with know-how on industry-specific solutions around our zenon software platform.”

