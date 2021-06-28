COPA-DATA invests €10 million to meet digitalisation demand
COPA-DATA is investing €10 million at its Salzburg headquarters to meet increasing demand for digitalization in manufacturing, energy and infrastructure industries.
Despite varying economic conditions in its core sectors, the company achieved six per cent growth in 2020 with its three key industries generatinh €54 million turnover. The growth highlighted an increasing need for digital tools to support businesses in volatile conditions.
A key part of the investment covers the updated release of zenon 10 in May, which offers customers an integrated overall solution to solve the unprecedented business events that have occurred in the last year. COPA-DATA is also building a six floor, low-energy building (model pictured), close to the existing headquarters, which will contain 120 workspaces.
“Fortunately, we were able to support our customers and partners with our zenon software platform to overcome the unique challenges of 2020,” said Thomas Punzenberger, Founder and CEO of COPA-DATA. “Thanks to our employees and our innovative digital solutions for the fusion of OT and IT, our business has continued to grow steadily. Even in uncertain times, our credo remains purposeful: There must be an easier way!"
Recruitment has also been high on COPA-DATA’s agenda, expanding its workforce to over 300 employees worldwide in 2020. This included establishing a new team to lead COPA-DATA’s latest subsidiary, based in Riyadh. The new facility stands alongside COPA-DATA’s extensive network of local subsidiaries and partners, which now spans six continents.
"During the pandemic, our focus was on keeping contact with our customers and partners as well as with each other as close as possible,” added Phillip Werr, CMO and COO at COPA-DATA. “With our virtual events 'zenonIZE' held in June 2020 and 2021, we were able to inspire over 1,000 decision makers in the industry to act right now and continue to drive digitalization forward. We thus provide existing and future users with know-how on industry-specific solutions around our zenon software platform.”
How automated tag management helps deliver digitalisation
The digital twin, with its advanced analytics, visualisations and advanced communications technology, is expected to provide seamless access to trusted, fail-safe data supported by relevant documentation to operations and maintenance teams wherever they are based.
In the best-case scenario, a digital twin significantly increases operational efficiency, while reducing HSE and compliance risk. Operations teams spend less time searching for content and can instead focus on value added engineering tasks. So engineering firms put in expensive and laborious processes for compiling a 3D digital model, that incorporates varying degrees of design and operational data, before project handover to the client.
But, if that is all it is, then what they hand over isn't a digital twin. It's an exercise in cartography.
The map is a snapshot of a moment in time. It can be a useful navigational aid, but it is not a real-time representation of real-world topography. Such a map cannot drive greater efficiency and safety into the operation of the asset. A digital twin is supposed to be living and dynamic. It is, in fact, closer to a 4D model with time – and the changes it brings – being the crucial element that manual processes and basic automations cannot capture.
An obvious question then, is how the engineering company can offer an evolving digital record of the asset it has designed and delivered, as well as its ongoing operations, once its team have handed over the keys and stepped back from a completed project.
This is where automated tag management comes in.
For a digital twin to be fully useful, it needs to be 'tagged'. In other words, every little component or system needs to have a tag attached that associates it with the relevant technical documentation, operational history, maintenance information and all the rest.
Traditionally, tagging has been done manually, or subcontracted to a third party to do manually. It is an immense job, whoever does it, and it adds huge amounts of time and expense to a project. The sheer volume of asset documents and data to maintain can be overwhelming. And digital twins have been underachieving as a consequence.
Automated tag management replaces these severely sub-optimal manual processes – and eliminates the problems associated with it. As the name suggests, it automatically scrapes all the relevant tags associated with the asset, and then automatically assigns them to the right data and documentation.
It considerably streamlines the task of creating and maintaining the digital twin by providing the solid foundations on which the digital twin is built.
Asset owners have reported that the amount of time members of staff in operations and maintenance side spend on locating necessary documents has been reduced by 50 percent, because they are no longer chasing down missing or incorrect tag data.
Those achievements are substantial in their own right. But if we pan out, we can see there is even more at stake here. There is now a record of failed initiatives and companies wasting millions on projects that have been underwhelming at best. If digital twins and related digitalisation projects continue to underdeliver, it becomes a barrier to further investment and risks stunting progress of a very necessary digital transformation in industrial sectors around the world.
Steven Bruce is Product Director, EIM at Idox