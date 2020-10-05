Article
Technology & AI

Ctrl2GO's predictive software cuts maintenance costs by 20%

By Bizclik Editor
October 05, 2020
undefined mins
Solutions can analyse industrial data, assess equipment's technical condition and predict behaviour...

Ctrl2GO claims its PMM software (Predictive Maintenance and Monitoring) has helped energy and industrial clients cut their equipment maintenance costs by 20 percent in 2020. 

The solutions developed by Ctrl2GO are designed to efficiently process and analyse big industrial data, assessing the technical condition of the equipment and predicting its potential behavior. Such an approach allows companies to streamline maintenance processes, extend overhaul intervals, and prevent up to 80 percent of equipment malfunctions.

Over the past year, companies using PMM software packages have reduced downtime and unplanned repairs by 20 percent, and cut direct repair costs by 5-8 percent. Diagnostics lead times have been reduced by 90 percent, while the technical productivity of staff rose by 15-22 percent.

A definitive case that illustrates the effectiveness of the PMM solution is the servicing of 'a metals mining and processing giant' that saved $510,000 due to higher reliability of the equipment. The issues faced by the client involved the insufficiency of reliability of the equipment that caused unplanned failures in the operation of boilers and turbines, leading to a loss of revenue due to downtime. 

The solution developed by Ctrl2GO provided technical condition tracking, which was integrated into a single maintenance and repair process of the enterprise equipment. This resulted in a unified approach to monitoring different equipment fleets and a transfer of existing technologies to previously unfamiliar equipment. As a result, the client managed to reduce repair costs by $50,700, and increased revenues while reducing equipment downtime to $455,000.

Another example saw an energy client reduce electricity consumption of 139 injection pumps by $10 million per year. Initially, the pumps consumed more power than necessary, which resulted in increased energy costs and shortening of the pumps' lifespan.

The deficiencies in the infrastructure for data collection on energy consumption were solved and a concept of digitalization focused on the reliability of the equipment was developed, reducing electricity consumption and prolonging the useful life of $10 million worth of equipment, while energy efficiency increased by 4 percent.

The changing business environment, in which the demand for the automation of human labour and the optimisation of industrial processes is on the rise, is paving the way for the growth of the predictive analytics software market. The global market for predictive analytics is set to grow to $22 billion by 2027, up from $6 billion in 2020, according to ReportLinker.com.

AnalyticsMaintenancesoftware
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Oil impacted by price, supply and demand pressures

New China lockdown measures, the war in Ukraine and weaker-than-expected demand in OECD countries have all impacted Q2 global oil demand

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

Oil & Gas

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy