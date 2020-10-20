Cyberhawk wins 5-year contract in Middle East

Cyberhawk has secured a five-year contract with "a major state-owned oil and gas producer" in the Middle East.

The drone-based inspection company will focus on collecting engineering-grade inspection data from oil and gas assets in the Middle East, onshore and offshore, which will be delivered as detailed inspection reports via Cyberhawk’s drone data visualization software, iHawk, which allows asset teams to view up-to-date visual data securely in the cloud.

The software improves asset management and decision-making by allowing managers to intuitively access inspection data that highlights where they can monitor defects and degradation. The contract was secured by Manweir LLC, Cyberhawk’s local partner.

Chris Fleming, CEO at Cyberhawk said: “This agreement is testament to the high standard of work that Cyberhawk has been delivering in the Middle East region for the past 10 years. By working closely with the client and local authorities, we were able to obtain the Minister of Interiors permit to fly in-country. Our aviation and oil and gas pedigree were an integral part of the selection process and we are extremely proud our track record has been recognised.

“We want to show our client and key regions in the Middle East how drone and visual data technologies can be leveraged to perform remote inspections and digitize assets. This is an extremely exciting partnership, where knowledge will be shared to benefit the local economy and businesses and allow oil and gas producers to thrive in the new digital era.”

Kevin Bathgate, Manweir LLC’s Managing Director said: “Manweir is extremely happy with our long standing partnership with Cyberhawk and to be part of the client’s ongoing journey through digital transformation. Not only will this partnership lead to accurate data analysis, improved planning and efficiencies, but will also lead to significant reduction to risk exposure related to employee safety and welfare.”