EDF rolls out climate change emojis

EDF has launched a new collection of emojis to help more people discuss the key challenges around climate change, following research from the company showed nearly half (49 percent) have no understanding of Net Zero.

The 10-design collection includes symbols for ‘Net Zero’, ‘carbon footprint’, ‘wind energy’, ‘nuclear energy’ and ‘solar energy’. These will all be submitted to Unicode for consideration in the official emoji keyboard. Last week’s release of 2021 emojis included no new references to the environment or climate change, so EDF hopes to see these new designs featured in the 2022 update.

The 5,000-person research found less than a third of Britons (27 per cent) understand what ‘Net Zero’ carbon emissions means and only around a fifth (19.7 per cent) often discuss it with friends, family or colleagues, although 8 percent said they understand it well.

Keith Broni, emoji expert and deputy emoji officer at Emojipedia, said while we haveseen the emoji keyboard increasingly reflecting important social and cultural issues, there are currently no emojis specifically related to one of the world’s biggest priorities. "By proposing this range of climate-change related symbols, EDF could encourage people to discuss these vital issues and help the UK reach its Net Zero target."

The research further revealed that there is a widespread lack of understanding about the steps individuals can take to help the UK reach its Net Zero target. Despite 72 per cent of Brits agreeing that reaching Net Zero should be a global priority, only 55 per cent were aware they can personally help contribute. Only a third were aware that switching to an electric vehicle (33 per cent) or improving home insulation (32 per cent) would help.

Philippe Commaret, Managing Director for Customers at EDF, said we need to get everyone speaking the language of carbon reduction. “As Britain’s biggest generator of zero carbon electricity, we’re committed to helping Britain achieve Net Zero. As emojis continue to be such an important part of modern communication, we believe this new collection will help break down the barriers to discussing climate issues and encourage everyone to play their part in reducing carbon emissions.”

Consumers will be able to vote for their favourite designs across EDF’s social media channels for the next five weeks. The designs that receive the most votes will be submitted as part of formal proposals to Unicode, for consideration in the official emoji keyboard.