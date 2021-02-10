Article
Technology & AI

Elsevier teams up with MapStand to integrate news and data

By Dominic Ellis
February 10, 2021
undefined mins
Tie up between Elsevier and MapStand combines news, bids and data...

Elsevier has teamed up MapStand to integrate industry news and energy infrastructure data into Geofacets.

The collaboration provides interactive map overlays in Geofacets with daily updates to data from over 40 countries.

MapStand's news ticker is also now integrated into Geofacets, to keep users continually updated with upcoming lease rounds, bids and commercial updates that are spatially tagged and linked to the scientific content for the respective locations. 

Bryan Davies, Vice President of Engineering Solutions at Elsevier, said: "Oil and gas and energy companies exist in a progressively data-rich environment. Being able to view energy infrastructure data and industry news on one platform, alongside essential scientific data, allows companies to maintain a competitive edge."

Users can access information on basins, licensing blocks, 2D and 3D seismic surveys, boreholes and windfarms. 

Francis Cram, CEO at MapStand, said it was a natural choice to integrate its content with Geofacets, broadening its distribution.

Combined with the existing Geofacets library of more than two million searchable maps, figures and tables, the MapStand integration offers a user-friendly experience that accelerates O&G and energy exploration and development.

mapsDataindustrynews
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Oil impacted by price, supply and demand pressures

New China lockdown measures, the war in Ukraine and weaker-than-expected demand in OECD countries have all impacted Q2 global oil demand

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

Oil & Gas

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy