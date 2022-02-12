Energywell to license Proton technology platform globally

Energywell is rolling out its Proton technology platform to energy companies globally through licensing agreements.

Energywell is exploring licensing opportunities with energy companies in the utility, retail energy, rooftop solar, community solar, and demand response segments worldwide.

"The Proton platform was built from the ground up to enable real-time insights and experiences to help companies and their customers access and use energy more sustainably," said Christian McArthur, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Energywell. "Proton's cloud-native, event-driven architecture employs the newest technologies to ensure our solutions scale to meet our customers' needs quickly and securely."

Energywell recently signed a multi-year technology licensing and business process outsourcing agreement with Mothership Incubator, a new ERCOT Option 1 Retail Electricity Provider providing white-label retail electric service in Texas.



Michael Fallquist, Director & Co-Chief Executive Officer, said the Proton platform allows energy companies, like Mothership, to offer innovative products and services to differentiate themselves in a crowded marketplace. "Through our proprietary, app-based customer experience, we've seen higher customer satisfaction and engagement which, in turn, leads to a lower cost-to-serve and lower customer attrition rates."



Maura Yates, CEO of Mothership, added: "The Proton platform allows us to create a true white-label customer experience and product suite that is tailored for our different cleantech consumer and electric vehicle brands, large to small."

Energywell announced a US$100mn capital commitment from funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, and Hartree Partners, the global merchant commodities firm, last November.

