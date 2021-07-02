Fortinet Cybersecurity Webinar: Watch Now On-Demand

Now more than ever, the threat environment for businesses today is constantly changing and complex.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the FBI reports that in the US alone, the number of complaints relating to cyberattacks to their cyber division has increased to 4,000 a day, a 400% increase on pre-COVID statistics.

Coupled with the fact that a cybersecurity incident costs on average US$3.86mn for an organisation, ”preparing for, responding to, and recovering from cyberattacks should be a strategic part of any business continuity plan,” says Fortinet.

Fortinet Webinar: ‘When, Not If: Responding When Your OT Network Suffers a Ransomware Attack’

Held on Thursday, June 24, Anthony Giandomenico, Practice Director of Digital Forensics and Incident Response, and William Noto, Director of Product Marketing, Operational Technologies at Fortinet, discussed:

The trends impacting multiple attack points in the industrial sector

Insights from purpose-built threat intelligence for developing cyber resilience

A platform approach to broad, automated, and integrated cyber resilience

With more than 50 years of industry experience combined, Giandomenico and Noto, during the webinar, deep dived into the strategic role cybersecurity plays in the industrial sector.

Meet the Speakers

Anthony Giandomenico joined Fortinet in 2016. His current role in the company is Practice Director of Digital Forensics and Incident Response.

Giandomenico has 30 comprehensive years of experience as an executive, entrepreneur, mentor and security consultant in information security across multiple industries.

At Fortinet, Giandomenico is responsible for all aspects of the incident response and managed detection and response services, including P&L, marketing activities, service delivery and new service development.

Giandomenico has also presented, trained and mentored at many conferences, trade shows and media outlets on security concepts and strategies, such as the Gartner Security Summit, HIMSS15, ISMG Data Breach Summit KHON2-TV morning news ‘Tech Buzz’ segment and Technology News Bytes on OC16.

As Director of Product Marketing, Operational Technologie, William Noto leads Fortinet’s OT security product marketing initiatives globally.

Prior to joining Fortinet in 2020, Noto spent 12 years at General Electric in two business units - GE Wind and GE Digital.

Working at GE Noto developed OT security offerings including WindSCADA Secure, the Predix Edge platform, and the OpShield and Achilles product lines.

About Fortinet

Founded in 2000, “Fortinet is the only security leader to develop and build custom security processing unit (SPU) technology to offer the best performance and cost value in the industry with a Security Compute Rating that ranges between 3 to 47x the performance of other software approaches.”

Fortinet’s FortiGuard Labs harnesses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) systems to process and analyse over 100 billion events daily, sending actionable and real-time threat intelligence to customers.

“The combination of FortiOS, purpose-built SPU technology, and AI-powered threat intelligence showcases the Fortinet commitment to cybersecurity innovation and excellence.”

