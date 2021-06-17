Fortinet: Supply Chain Protection with Endpoint Security

Following a difficult year for most supply chains, Covid-19 has shifted the focal point for industries targeting cybersecurity as an imminent threat to business. According to research by CIPS, the number of supply chain cyberattacks in the US rose by 42% in the first quarter of 2021.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Internet Crime report shows business losses associated with phishing totaled at US$1.8bn in 2020, and was found to be the number one complaint.

Critical Supply Chains at Risk

At the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, efficiency in the supply chain was critical to provide much-needed supplies to hospitals, retailers, and other vital organizations. The result of this was a heightened threat of vulnerability, with the healthcare industry experiencing many ransomware attacks.

The. According to the HG Healthcare Cybersecurity report, there have been 592 breaches of unsecured protected health information in the US, of which 500 attacks were carried out within the last two years. It also states that nearly a quarter (24%) of healthcare employees have not received cybersecurity awareness training.

Securing the Supply Chain with Endpoint Security

There is no ‘leaving it to chance’ with cybersecurity.

Endpoint security can provide important protection for devices via a network or cloud-based system, and since Covid-19, the world has learned the significance of the risks. Due to the complexity of supply chain processes, it’s important for organizations to operate systems that manage risk across all areas, including manufacturing, production, distribution, operations, and maintenance. In an upcoming Webinar, Fortinet will discuss how organizations can determine the importance of designing cybersecurity into their legacy and modern operational technology to stay ahead of cybersecurity risks.

With Fortinet’s endpoint security offerings, organizations can strengthen their security posture end-to-end across their infrastructure. Companies can manage a secure supply of healthcare equipment, as well as the ongoing vaccine distribution, by securing the Internet of Things (IoT), Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and Internet of Medical Things devices (IoMT).

Is cybersecurity a critical part of your risk management strategy?



For more information on endpoint security, check out Fortinet or read Fortinet: IoT Endpoint Security in Manufacturing OT Networks.