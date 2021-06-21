Fortinet Webinar: Network Security, Defined & Explained

Today’s Threats

“Today’s threat environment is constantly changing,” says Fortinet. Faced with distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks to ransomware, the frequency, volume, and sophistication of such attacks continues to grow.

“All organisations require network security because even a minor disruption to network infrastructures—such as a minute of downtime, or a lag in service performance—can cause damage to an organisation’s reputation, bottom line, or even long-term viability.”

Fortinet Security-Driven Networking

Used to defend any network, network traffic, and network-accessible assets from cyber attacks, unauthorised access and data loss, security is a crucial element for every organisation and industry, large or small.

As organisations face these numerous potential vulnerabilities and threats, “[they] should prioritise network security solutions that cover the multitude of threats, using a platform approach that prioritises integration and automation,” says Fortinet.

Tightly integrating network infrastructure and security architecture, Fortiner’s Strategy gives organisations the ability to scale and change without compromising security operations.

“This next-generation approach is essential for effectively defending today’s highly dynamic environments – not only by providing consistent enforcement across today’s highly flexible perimeters but by also weaving security deep into the network itself,” adds Fortinet.

Fortinet Webinar: ‘When Not If: Responding when your OT network suffers a ransomware attack’

“Preparing for, responding to and recovering from cyberattacks should be a strategic part of any business continuity plan,” says Fortinet.

With OT infrastructures in industrial sectors such as manufacturing, transportation, utilities, and oil and gas increasingly becoming the targets of sophisticated attacks, Fortinet’s upcoming webinar ‘When Not If: Responding when your OT network suffers a ransomware attack’ aims to deep dive into the strategic role cybersecurity plays in the industrial sector.

The webinar will be held on Thursday, June 24, where Anthony Giandomenico, Practice Director of Digital Forensics and Incident Response, and William Noto, Director of Product Marketing, Operational Technologies at Fortinet will discuss:

The trends impacting multiple attack points in the industrial sector

Insights from purpose-built threat intelligence for developing cyber resilience

A platform approach to broad, automated and integrated cyber resilience

