Fortinet Webinar: When, Not if - Responding to Cyber Attacks

In the age of digitalization and industry 4.0, the idea of whether an industrial sector operational technology (OT) network will experience a cyber attack has changed. Developing a strategic response with ‘if there is an attack’ in mind is no longer enough, industrial organizations need to start thinking ‘when’.

While the benefits of digitalization are clear (productivity, efficiency, and transparency), industrial sectors - manufacturing, transportation, utilities, and oil and gas - are increasingly becoming the target of sophisticated cyberattacks. Nine out of 10 organizations have experienced at least one OT system intrusion, with 65% experiencing three or more.

Past OT infrastructures were self-contained and isolated from corporate resources, and as such, relatively safe from internet-based threats.

However, as more and more devices converge onto networks or in the cloud to realize the benefits of connectivity, Fortinet explains that “these devices, or endpoints, are proliferating and making the task of securing them more difficult.”

Exacerbating this is the number of OT devices running on legacy operating systems with limited resources, furthering the difficulty to protect these devices with traditional endpoint security solutions.

“To address these security challenges, many organizations have added a broad selection of point security products to cover each new risk exposure. While a step in the right direction, adding more solutions without integration for a 360-degree view just burdens an already overtaxed security operations team,” says Fortinet.

Fortinet Webinar: ‘When Not If: Responding when your OT network suffers a ransomware attack’

“Preparing for, responding to, and recovering from cyberattacks should be a strategic part of any business continuity plan,” says Fortinet.

On Thursday, June 24, Anthony Giandomenico, Practice Director of Digital Forensics and Incident Response, and William Noto,

Director of Product Marketing, Operational Technologies at Fortinet will be discussing:

The trends impacting multiple attack points in the industrial sector

Insights from purpose-built threat intelligence for developing cyber resilience

A platform approach to broad, automated, and integrated cyber resilience

With more than 50 years of industry experience combined, Giandomenico and Noto, during the webinar, will deep dive into the strategic role cybersecurity plays in the industrial sector.

To register for Fortinet’s ‘When, Not If: Responding when your OT network suffers a ransomware attack’, click here.

To download Fortinet’s full ‘2020 State of Operational Technology and Cybersecurity Report’ here