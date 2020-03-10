GE R.E. chosen to deliver wind power to Turkey

GE Renewable Energy has been selected by Turkish company Sanko Enerji to contribute to the 70MW Güney wind farm in the province of Denizli.

According to a press release on GE’s website, the French renewable energy specialist will be providing 12 Cypress units (4-5MW) and two 3MW units.

Once operational, the project is expected to provide clean, renewable energy to around 71,000 homes and will mitigate 200,000 tonnes of CO2.

The Güney farm is part of an ongoing effort by the Turkish government to use 66% renewable energy across the country; it is currently aiming to achieve 20,000MW capacity by 2023.

Making sustainable energy a priority

This latest project is actually the second collaboration between GE and Sanko, and will add to the 500 wind turbines already installed by GE in Turkey.

“There is a tremendous potential in Turkey to reach ambitious wind energy targets,” said Manar Al-Moneef, President and CEO of GE.

“We are delighted to be partnering once again with Sanko Enerji to generate more renewable energy for the country but also to help driving the cost of wind energy down through innovative technologies.”

The company has revealed that its two-piece turbine blades will be manufactured at its local site in Izmir. The facility currently employs 550 people, but GE has announced its intention to invest a further US$30mn to expand its capabilities and hire 300 new staff.

Leading the global solution

In addition to its project in Turkey, GE also recently gave details of an order for 112 2.7MW turbines for a farm in Gujarat, India.

Adding to India’s already blossoming wind power capacity, these new units are expected to provide energy to 1.3mn people in the area.

“We are extremely honoured to have been selected by EDF-Sitac for this project. Together, we are aiming at growing Gujarat’s and India’s renewable energy capacity,” commented Gilan Sabatier, Regional Leader for GE in APAC.

“With one of the largest rotors available in India to date, these turbines are perfectly suited for the country’s wind conditions.”