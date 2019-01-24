Article
Google commits to first-ever solar power agreement in Asia

By Andrew Woods
January 24, 2019
Google has signed a long-term contract to buy 10MW of solar power generated from 40,000 solar panels in Tainan, a city in southern Taiwan, in its first ever Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) in Asia.

The electricity Google has purchased from the solar farm will be wheeled to the same grid to help power Google’s data center in Changhua County, and the solar project will be built on commercial fishing ponds and coexist with local ecology.

Greenpeace Taiwan’s Energy project manager Chih An Lee said: “For years, Greenpeace has been challenging global IT brands to power their rapidly growing footprint with renewable energy. It makes both environmental and economic sense – for business executives, companies can benefit from a long-term fixed electricity cost to avoid market volatility; and corporate demand for renewable electricity can drive investment in renewable energy and energy transition both domestically and internationally.

“The fact that Google is purchasing 10MW is a good start for the company and also demonstrates the potential for other corporates to utilise renewable energy in Taiwan. We need to see more companies step up and demand renewable energy for their operations in Taiwan and elsewhere in East Asia. Expanding the use of renewable energy by business sectors is a multi-win for business, investment, local communities and the environment.”

