Hiber and Inmarsat target industrial IoT growth

Hiber and Inmarsat have formed a strategic partnership to accelerate the development of industrial IoT solutions.

Inmarsat will provide the 'satellite connectivity backbone' on which to build Hiberband - billed as a 'revolutionary low-cost, low-power network' for IoT products.

The agreement pairs Inmarsat’s recently launched ELERA network with Hiber’s IoT-as-a-service ecosystem to provide easy-to-use, low power and cost-effective IoT solutions and services to transport, logistics, agriculture, mining and other industries worldwide.

Hiber will continue using its own proprietary protocols that allow for ultra-low power and low-data consumption levels to connect to Inmarsat’s ELERA network and power its IoT solutions.

Additionally, the partnership will enable Hiber to support a range of new industrial IoT applications and provide its customers with reliable, affordable connectivity even in areas without dependable cellular or Wi-Fi network availability.

“Inmarsat ELERA builds on our global leadership in L-band satellite services, providing a reliable, resilient and global narrowband network that is ideally suited to the rapidly evolving world of the Internet of Things,” said Mike Carter, President, Inmarsat Enterprise.



"We are delighted to work with Hiber to provide the IoT connectivity backbone that will support and accelerate their development of proven industrial IoT solutions and services worldwide. Together we will extend the efficiency, sustainability and productivity benefits that IoT can offer to businesses in those areas where terrestrial or cellular connectivity is either unreliable or non-existent.”

The Internet of Things is changing everything, added Roel Jansen, CEO, Hiber. “We are witnessing the kind of transformation not seen since the industrial revolution. This strategic partnership with Inmarsat creates the most powerful global network for IoT available and helps Hiber to focus on rural, remote and industrial IoT solutions, which is where the real life-changing innovation will happen," he said.

“The partnership also gives Hiber immediate access to a global market, helps us accelerate our time to market, supports new industrial IoT solutions and widens access to cost-effective near real-time two-way communication on proven, reliable technology. We are excited about what we see as the start of a long-term relationship to jointly develop and commercialise services and products aimed at addressing the challenges of the Internet of Things.”

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for IoT in Energy, estimated at US$19.7 Billion in 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$37.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11%, according to a study published by Global Industry Analysts.

The global market for IIoT-enabled business models in the industrial equipment and machinery space is expected to grow substantially, and linking industrial automation and IIoT platforms is considered the industry's new frontier, according to McKinsey.

"The monetisation potential of IIoT platforms and IIoT platform-enabled applications is massive, but implementation is still in its early stages," it states. "Due to the importance of IIoT platforms to the industrial equipment and machinery sector, industry players should sooner rather than later develop a clear perspective for their organisations."

