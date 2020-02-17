Hyundai shifts gear on EVs with Canoo partnership

Hyundai has announced a fresh EV partnership that will pave the way to a full range of electrified options in its portfolio.

Canoo, a Californian EV platform developer primarily interested in skateboard chassis designs (a great explainer for which can be read here), will work with Hyundai to develop a scalable, cost-effective, all-electric platform capable of meeting the Korean automotive giants specifications.

Operating on a subscription-only model, Canoo’s proprietary skateboard design ensures a vehicle’s critical components are integrable and dynamic in their functions whilst minimising platform size, weight and the number of parts.

The move comes as part of Hyundai’s wider strategy to invest US$52bn in future technologies by 2025, with a view to 25% of its global sales being made of “eco-friendly vehicles) by the same year.

“We were highly impressed by the speed and efficiency in which Canoo developed their innovative EV architecture, making them the perfect engineering partner for us as we transition to become a frontrunner in the future mobility industry,” said Albert Biermann, Head of Research & Development at Hyundai, in the firm’s press release.

“We will collaborate with Canoo engineers to develop a cost-effective Hyundai platform concept that is autonomous ready and suitable for mass adoption.”

Ulrich Kranz, leader at Canoo, added: “We have been working diligently to develop a bold new electric vehicle and partnering with a global leader like Hyundai is a validating moment for our young company.

“It is a real honor for us to help Hyundai explore EV architecture concepts for their future models.”

Along with its EV-based ambitions, Hyundai is a global leader in hydrogen-based cars, sharing 66% of the world’s capacity with Toyota. Availability of the NEXO, its flagship hydrogen-based consumer SUV, is currently being established worldwide.