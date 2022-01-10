Innovate competition offers up to £1m PEMD grants

Innovate UK launches a new Building Talent for the Future 2 competition today to foster growth in the power electronics, machines and drives (PEMD) sector.

Organisations interested in applying for a grant valued between £50,000 and £1,000,000 will be required to submit an expression of interest (EOI) by March 2.

Companies must deliver a "clear game-changing intervention or address a clear industrial requirement" while providing a long-term commitment to supporting the UK PEMD industry talent need. Organisations looking for a funding grant of less than £50,000 will not be required to submit at EOI, but will be required to submit their full proposal in March.

Professor Will Drury, Challenge Director for Driving the Electric Revolution, said if we are to meet our Net Zero commitments by 2050, industry needs to move to clean technologies and electrification.

"PEMD technologies underpin electrification in all sectors and the UK is a world leader in the development of PEMD technology. But for years now we’ve lacked the skills needed to bring these ideas to reality," he said.

“Without a skilled workforce we cannot create a strong PEMD manufacturing supply chain in the UK, forcing us to import these technologies from around the world. By investing in skills, talent and training in this sector we aim to support the growth of not only the UK’s PEMD supply chains, but its people too.”

Innovate UK will host an online briefing on January 12 to help organisations in the sector to find out more about the competition, including scope and eligibility alongside tips of how to apply for funding.

Last July The Energy Digitalisation Strategy, developed by the UK government, Ofgem and Innovate UK in coordination with the energy sector, was published, setting out policies to digitalise the energy system (click here).