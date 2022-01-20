JPMorgan Chase selects NextEra Energy's Optos platform

JPMorgan Chase has selected NextEra Energy Resources' Optos software platform to optimise energy use and reduce its carbon footprint.

Optos is an end-to-end energy management solution that uses AI and blockchain technology to help companies identify their carbon footprint and provide real-time and forecasted data to match their energy demand with clean energy resources available on the market. It leverages data from an industry leading renewable fleet owned and operated by NextEra Energy Resources.

Alec Saltikoff, Head of Sustainability and Energy for JPMorgan Chase's Global Real Estate Group, said: "We're committed to using state-of-the art technology, including artificial intelligence and blockchain technology, to better manage our energy usage across our global portfolio and match it real-time with clean energy resources."

JPMorgan Chase has set a number of targets to drive progress on operational sustainability, including a commitment to reduce its Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030. The firm continues to support the development of renewable energy, including installing on-site renewable energy systems and executing long-term renewable energy procurement agreements, and has set a goal that these solutions will make up 70% or more of its renewable energy procurement by 2025.

As part of its work with JPMorgan Chase, NextEra Analytics, a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources, will contract with ClearTrace, a leading energy-tracking and carbon accounting software company, to provide an ongoing record of each energy transaction, documenting JPMorgan Chase's progress toward achieving its sustainability goals.

JPMorgan Chase is committed to helping facilitate the transition to a low-carbon world. The firm strives to promote a sustainable and inclusive economy by setting carbon reduction targets for the Oil & Gas, Electric Power and Auto Manufacturing sectors, and targeting to finance and facilitate $2.5 trillion in sustainable development over ten years.

NextEra Energy Resources is one of the largest wholesale generators of electric power in the US, with approximately 23,900MW of total net generating capacity, primarily in 38 states and Canada as of year-end 2020.

Florida Power & Light Company and Gulf Power Company have integrated and are now conducting business as Florida Power & Light Company in Northwest Florida (click here).

Last October NextEra Energy Resources reported reported Q3 net income on a GAAP basis of $447 million, or $0.23 per share, compared to $1,229 million, or $0.62 per share, for Q3 2020. Q4 and full year results will be released on January 25.