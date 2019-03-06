Article
Technology & AI

Meet the Pininfarina Battista – the world’s first pure electric luxury hyper GT

By Andrew Woods
March 06, 2019
The Pininfarina Battista – the world’s first pure electric luxury hyper GT has been showcased at the Geneva Motor Show.

Faster than a current Formula 1 race car in its 0 -100 km/h sub-two second sprint, and with 1,900 hp and 2,300 Nm torque on tap, the Battista will combine extreme engineering and technology in a zero emissions package.

The Battista is the first in a range of purely electric, zero-emissions, luxury cars solely branded by Pininfarina.

Described by its manufacturer as a “revolution in automotive performance, design and technical collaboration” the Pininfarina Battista is the world’s first luxury electric hyper performance GT. 

When it arrives in 2020, the Battista will be the most powerful car ever designed and built in Italy and it will deliver a level of performance unachievable today in any road-legal sports car featuring internal combustion engine technology.

Automobili Pininfarina CEO, Michael Perschke commented: “This is the most authentic and exciting automotive story imaginable. The Battista is the hypercar of the future, inspired by a legendary past. It combines true inspiration and innovation in its technical achievement and emotional appeal. Electrification unlocks the door to a new level of performance and a zero-emissions future, whilst a passion and respect for automotive history will define how this landmark car looks and feels. We aim for the Battista to be a future classic and automotive icon, writing its own page in automotive history books.”

