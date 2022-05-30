Meet the speaker: Alice Williams, Schneider Electric

Military background provides springboard into equality and sustainability

Alice is in what she defines as the second chapter of her career - the first having been serving in the British Army, initially in engineering roles and more latterly, in defence diplomacy and intelligence. She has a Masters degree in Aeronautical Engineering and holds a private pilot's license - although she spent her engineering days firmly on the ground, driving 60-tonne tanks.

Her time in the military saw her deployed to Afghanistan, France, Canada, USA, Malaysia, Ghand and Poland in addition to serving at the NATO and EU Headquarters in Brussels.

Alice was the first female to transfer into the combat arms after the review of women's roles conducted in 2016. This connected her directly to one of her two great passions: pushing the agenda for equality for women and girls. On leaving the military, she was committed to focus on her second passion of Sustainability; Alice now leads the Strategy development and execution for Schneider Electric in the UK and Ireland.