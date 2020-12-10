Article
Technology & AI

NextEra Energy Resources buys elQ Mobility

By Dominic Ellis
December 10, 2020
undefined mins
Deal with software provider of mobility planning comes as NextEra customers are switching to electric or hydrogen mobility...

NextEra Energy Resources has bought eIQ Mobility, a leading software provider of mobility planning solutions based in Oakland, California, for an undisclosed price.

Matt Handel, Senior Vice President of Development for NextEra Energy Resources, said the deal will enable it to offer its commercial, industrial, municipal and utility customers "robust fleet assessments" that inform infrastructure planning for renewable energy, load management and resiliency while helping them meet their environmental, social and governance goals. "Our customers are planning for the future transition to electric or hydrogen mobility," he said.

eIQ Mobility has provided vehicle and energy analytics for fleets ranging from package delivery, auto manufacturing, technology services, and facility management to the pharmaceutical and utilities industries. 

From its proprietary database of electric vehicles, rates, chargers, and incentives, eIQ Mobility helps fleets select the optimal electric vehicles and charging infrastructure that meet their operational requirements while significantly reducing maintenance and fuel costs as well as total cost of ownership and emissions. 

"With battery and EV prices falling and an increasing focus on sustainability, many fleets are making plans for wholesale electrification," said Sila Kiliccote, CEO and co-founder of eIQ Mobility. "By joining NextEra Energy Resources, the eIQ Mobility platform and team will provide fleets a one-stop electrification solution, from vehicle selection and conversion planning, to the design and operation of resilient charging depots supported by clean energy."    

Operating 17,000MW of wind and solar facilities in the US, NextEra Energy Resources is one of America's largest capital investors with between $50-$55 billion in new infrastructure investments planned until 2022.

solutionsmobilityAcquisitions
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Oil impacted by price, supply and demand pressures

New China lockdown measures, the war in Ukraine and weaker-than-expected demand in OECD countries have all impacted Q2 global oil demand

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

Oil & Gas

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy