ReNew Power spurs remote links with Librestream AR solution

Leading renewable energy company ReNew Power is to leverage Librestream's Onsight AR platform solution to drive sustainability and clean energy in India.

The AR solution incorporates remote working capabilities that will enable ReNew experts to support their wind and solar field service teams while maintaining safer hands-free operations. Librestream's technology will boost remote video collaboration services, and address the challenge of low network connectivity, and limited availability of specialised workers.

Onsight offers capabilities for holistic remote collaboration between workers, contractors, and subject matter experts (SMEs), ensuring organizations can reduce unnecessary travel to locations when an issue can be resolved remotely. In turn, it helps decrease their carbon footprint, enhances productivity through just-in-time learning and training, and furthers safety for the deskless workers.

Mike Murphy, VP of Global Markets at Librestream, said: "Today, organisations are increasingly adopting AR solutions to meet their renewable energy goals and overcome the challenges associated with achieving them. At Librestream, we are committed to helping drive operational efficiencies, workforce resiliency, safety, and enhance onboarding and training to ensure deskless workers can operate at the highest level."

ReNew currently has operational projects spread over 100 sites across nine states across India, and continues to expand.

India has announced renewable targets of achieving 500GW of non-fossil fuel electricity capacity and deriving 50% of energy from renewable resources by 2030.

Energy initiatives are global in nature; according to Gartner, by 2025, 50% of the world's 500 largest technology and service providers will use a demonstrated commitment to net-zero emissions as a supplier selection criterion – up from 3% today.

Mitsui & Co recently announced it will invest in the RTC renewable energy project being developed by ReNew. The RTC project will consist of three newly built wind farms and one solar plus battery storage farm (1,300 MW in total plus up to 100 MWh battery storage) across the states of Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Maharashtra, and provide 400 MW electricity to SECI, an Indian central government-owned entity.

Mitsui & Co has also made a €10mn investment in Lhyfe which will fuel the renewable green hydrogen company's international expansion (click here).

Librestream will exhibit at Windergy India 2022 trade show and conference between April 27-29, in New Delhi.

Vuzix Corporation, a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and AR technology and products, recently announced a new partnership with Icona Srl, a provider of software platforms including Acty, its remote video assistance software, which can be used in a wide range of sectors, including energy renewables and installation.