Rubicon Global announces sustainable tech agreement with Odakyu Group

Smart city solutions provider Rubicon Global has signed a pilot program partnership with Odakyu Group, a leading transportation, retail and real estate company in Japan focused on supporting the waste and recycling industry in the country.

Monitor Deloitte Japan, the multinational strategy consulting practice of Deloitte Consulting in Japan, will serve as a strategic advisor to Odakyu Group on this partnership.

Renaud de Viel Castel, Senior Vice President of Global Expansion at Rubicon Global said: “Rubicon Global is very excited about collaborating with Odakyu Group on building out sustainable solutions in Japan. Rubicon’s mission is to end waste, which is both a global challenge and opportunity. We look forward to the very positive impact the partnership with Odakyu Group will have on the community across Japan.”

Masashi Hisatomi, General Manager of Management Strategy of Odakyu Electric Railway, Odakyu Group said: “Rubicon Global is seen by Odakyu Group as an innovator in the category of waste and recycling, and will bring tremendous insight, strategy and technological expertise to help bring to life the circular economy in Japan. We look forward to building this relationship with Rubicon in the months to come and see enormous opportunity within Odakyu Group to utilize the latest global technologies to help local stakeholders and to become a leading company of circular economy in Japan. Also, given that Rubicon works closely with companies, haulers and cities to become their true partners by solving their problems together, by collaborating with Rubicon, we would like to help solve the problems that Japanese stakeholders face.”