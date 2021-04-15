Article
Shell selects Siemens Polarion to spur digital project flow

By Dominic Ellis
April 15, 2021
Shell will leverage Siemens' Polarion to accelerate development of its digital enterprise as it transitions "to data-driven execution"

Royal Dutch Shell has selected Polarion Requirements software for managing and streamlining digital flow across its global capital projects.

Shell will leverage Siemens' Polarion to accelerate development of its digital enterprise as it transitions "from document-centric communications to data-driven execution". This will improve the efficiency and flow of data and integrated requirements throughout Shell's supply chain, according to a statement.

Shell is using Polarion, a contextual tool within Siemens' Xcelerator portfolio of integrated software and services, to enable transparent collaboration between its project development teams. 

The software connects Shell's project teams as they apply Systems Engineering techniques to rapidly and efficiently gather, author, approve, manage, and audit requirements for complex systems across the entire project lifecycle.

James Haug, General Manager for Systems Engineering at Shell, said: "The Polarion Requirements software will be the lynchpin technology for advancing our digital enterprise. As we standardize on and deploy Polarion globally, we look forward to enhanced efficiencies and lower costs for Shell and for our supply chain and project ecosystems."

John Nixon, Senior Director for the Energy & Utilities Industry at Siemens Digital Industries Software, said: "By implementing a unified approach to requirements management that connects all project development processes with their engineering artifacts, and improving the collaboration between the teams that originate, manage and review them, Polarion is helping Shell and its supply chain partners reduce their total cost of ownership, improve regulatory compliance, and accelerate time-to-value on assets."

  • Red Hat has announced Siemens has adopted Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform to modernize its public key infrastructure. The platform can automate administrative tasks, increase configuration quality and improve communication security.

 

