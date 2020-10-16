Siemens Energy partners with Librestream

Siemens Energy has selected Librestream Onsight augmented reality platform for its Connected Worker solution.

The solution will be available to thousands of field service workers, as well as external contractors servicing global energy and power customers. The partnership with Librestream will also allow Siemens Energy to directly offer the solution to its customer base.

"Librestream has almost 20 years of remote collaboration experience in the industrial market, which is evident in the depth of their platform and global customer footprint," says Laura Anderson, Head of Controls and Digitalization at Siemens Energy. "We require a partner that is capable of meeting the strict security requirements of our market and can immediately deliver access to remote experts, content and procedures across every environment. Equally as important, we need a partner with an aligned vision and product roadmap that builds on our leadership position and guides our customers into the future of the connected worker."

Using the solution will allow teams to remotely inspect, diagnose, and maintain equipment such as industrial steam and gas turbines, onshore and offshore oil and gas platforms, and plant instrumentation and controls.

Among the benefits of the system is faster resolution time, increased productivity and worker safety, and higher uptime for customers.

“We greatly value our partnership and are honoured to be selected for the Siemens Energy Connected Worker solution. This partnership brings together two best-in-classes companies and addresses a growing requirement to digitally enable frontline workers at asset-intensive companies for greater productivity and safety coupled with critical field insights and cost efficiencies. We look forward to continuing the digital worker journey with Siemens Energy," adds John Bishop, CEO at Librestream.

The package includes the full Librestream Onsight platform including remote expert assistance, digital workflow procedures, workspace document management, artificial intelligence capabilities, and specialty field inspection hardware, he says.

The Librestream solution will also integrate with Microsoft Teams to quickly extend and streamline collaboration throughout Siemens Energy.

Siemens Energy's Connected Worker solution includes the following Librestream components:

Remote expert collaboration optimised for challenging field environments

Artificial intelligence such as Computer Vision object recognition with integrated IoT data

Digital workflow procedures and document management to guide, capture and distribute tribal knowledge

Specialty field hardware including the Onsight Hub adapter and Onsight Cube, an Ex-certified thermal imaging wearable

Integration with collaboration system such as Microsoft Teams to streamline communications throughout the organisation

CCS JV (a joint venture between Saipem and McDermott) recently selected Siemens Energy to supply emissions-reducing power generation equipment and boil-off gas compressors for the Mozambique LNG Project in the Cabo Delgado province on Africa’s East Coast.