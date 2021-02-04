Article
Technology & AI

Sierra Digital buys Stonebridge Consulting

By Dominic Ellis
February 04, 2021
undefined mins
Sierra Digital's acquisition of Stonebridge Consulting "doubles values" to customers...

Sierra Digital, Houston-based specialists in Digital Transformation, has bought Stonebridge Consulting, a privately held business advisory and technology solutions provider to the Energy sector, for an undisclosed fee.

Combining Analytics, Experience Management, X+O Integration, and Workflow Management tools, Senthil Kumar, CEO of Sierra Digital, said the two organizations are now "uniquely positioned to double the value to customers".

"Just as the world must develop more sustainable ways of adapting to a changing environment and its ecosystems, technologists must embrace the same seismic shift in the way we approach business,” said James Ivy, CEO of Stonebridge Consulting. “At the heart of the shift, we know that changing customer experience expectations are driving the need for continuous process and technology optimization initiatives across the business lifecycle - in oil and gas, power generation and utilities, and emerging renewables Energy."

Customers will also have access to technology improvement solutions endorsed by SAP, Microsoft, and Qualtrics, as these companies are long-time alliance partners of Sierra Digital.

DigitalTransformationAnalyticsUS
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Oil impacted by price, supply and demand pressures

New China lockdown measures, the war in Ukraine and weaker-than-expected demand in OECD countries have all impacted Q2 global oil demand

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

Oil & Gas

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy