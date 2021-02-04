Sierra Digital buys Stonebridge Consulting

Sierra Digital, Houston-based specialists in Digital Transformation, has bought Stonebridge Consulting, a privately held business advisory and technology solutions provider to the Energy sector, for an undisclosed fee.

Combining Analytics, Experience Management, X+O Integration, and Workflow Management tools, Senthil Kumar, CEO of Sierra Digital, said the two organizations are now "uniquely positioned to double the value to customers".

"Just as the world must develop more sustainable ways of adapting to a changing environment and its ecosystems, technologists must embrace the same seismic shift in the way we approach business,” said James Ivy, CEO of Stonebridge Consulting. “At the heart of the shift, we know that changing customer experience expectations are driving the need for continuous process and technology optimization initiatives across the business lifecycle - in oil and gas, power generation and utilities, and emerging renewables Energy."

Customers will also have access to technology improvement solutions endorsed by SAP, Microsoft, and Qualtrics, as these companies are long-time alliance partners of Sierra Digital.