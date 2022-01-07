Sunlight buys 70% stake in Technoform

Sunlight Group Energy Storage Systems has bought a 70% stake in Technoform, a Kilkis-based company that designs and manufactures molds and components.

The agreement was signed by the CEO of Sunlight Group Lampros Bisalas, Chairman and CEO of Technoform Georgios Dokouzgiannis, and Vice-Chairwoman and CEO Theodosia Markopoulou. The Dokouzgiannis family retains 30% of the company.

"Our vision is for Technoform to continue growing, regardless of its relationship with Sunlight, and increase its customers in Greece and abroad," said Bisalas. "With Sunlight’s support, Technoform will implement an ambitious investment plan to broaden its product portfolio and increase its competitiveness on a global scale, via further automatization of production.

"The fact that the Dokouzgiannis family will remain at the company, especially the promising young generation, inspires optimism for the future. At the same time, we support employment and the growth of the local economy in Kilkis, as just for 2022 Technoform is planning a 30% increase of its workforce."

Dokouzgiannis said it started as a family business in Central Macedonia and are now members of a global company, with exports to more than 100 countries.

"We have been cooperating with Sunlight for many years and share the same values and vision for the manufacturing and distribution of innovative technology products. Our cooperation will help Technoform invest even further and become a true hub of value creation for the local Kilkis economy."

Following estimates for a 50% increase in turnover at the end of 2021, Sunlight Group continues implementing its business plan. The five-year plan aims to expand the company’s production capacity in lead-acid and lithium-ion batteries and energy storage systems.

Last month Sunlight launched its new lead-acid Battery Monitoring System (BMS), KnoWi, which is designed to help improve the management and performance of both batteries and the forklifts they power (click here).

Claiming an industry first, Sunlight’s BMS device offers Wi-Fi and GSM connectivity to ensure constant monitoring and recording of real-time performance data that maximises efficiency, and do so without extra equipment, like hubs or gateways. KnoWi also uses AI and ML tools to make recommendations for power storage solutions, based on battery and forklift profiles that record data on usage and power consumption.

The BMS is supported by an easy-to-use digital dashboard, displaying data that is automatically captured and uploaded in Sunlight's Cloud platform, GLocal. The platform records, in real-time, key parameters regarding the operation of the battery. And thus, it facilitates optimal downtime and maintenance, reducing cost.