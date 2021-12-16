Sunlight Group launches KnoWi battery management system
Sunlight Group Energy Storage Systems has launched KnoWi, claiming it is the market's most advanced cloud-based Battery Monitoring System.
KnoWi offers stand-alone wifi and GSM connectivity to enable constant remote monitoring, without the need for additional equipment. Live alarms support forklift management and clean data collection helps improve performance through detailed online dashboards
Advanced AI and Machine Learning tools enable long-term business support and operation, recommending upgrades to lithium batteries based on battery and forklift profiles.
KnoWi helps users prolong the lifespan of Sunlight batteries, while also using clean data collection to improve forklift management and promote efficient power use for large-scale fleets. The BMS is supported by an easy-to-use digital dashboard, displaying data that is automatically captured and uploaded in Sunlight’s Cloud platform, GLocal. The platform records, in real-time, key parameters regarding the operation of the battery. And thus, it facilitates optimal downtime and maintenance, reducing cost.
In addition, KnoWi’s advanced technological features also use AI and Machine Learning tools to make recommendations for even more innovative power storage solutions, based on battery and forklift profiles that record data on usage and power consumption. The collected information is aggregated and processed by a special calculator that suggests the most suitable Sunlight lithium battery replacement for any type of use.
Sunlight Group’s Marketing Director Ioanna Gavrielatou said KnoWi is a smart product that renders batteries even smarter.
"KnoWi will empower our customers to make informed choices about their power solutions, both today and in the future," she said. "Our commitment to improving product efficiency and quality is at the heart of our lithium-focused R&D activity, which enables us to deliver industry firsts – such as the KnoWi onboard monitoring system and the GLocal Cloud platform. Such products and applications reflect our transformation into a fully technology-agnostic company."
Battery updates
- Exro Technologies has developed a new class of power electronics for electric motors and batteries, and formed a development partnership with ev Transportation Services, a Boston-based specialty electric vehicle manufacturer, to repurpose batteries from evTS' pure-electric FireFly ESV commercial utility vehicle for second-life battery energy storage applications. "As electric vehicle batteries reach end of first life, we know there is a growing market for LFP batteries that can be repurposed for second-life energy storage applications," said Sue Ozdemir, CEO of Exro. "EV manufacturers can experience significant cost savings by reviving and utilising second-life batteries and we're excited to partner with evTS on a pilot project to extend the life of their FireFly ESV batteries, while supporting their sustainable electric vehicle repurposing processes."
- FREYR Battery, a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, has executed its inaugural offtake agreement for at least 31 GWh of low-carbon battery cells with an undisclosed, leading global publicly listed manufacturer and provider of energy storage systems. The two companies have agreed to jointly develop innovative technology solutions for the fast-growing global ESS market based on battery cells manufactured by FREYR.
- Proviridis has bought ADS-TEC Energy's battery storage technology for smart multi-energy filling stations in France. The storage systems in container format supply each two fast charging points with their own PV power, increase grid performance and smooth load peaks.
- Koura - which announced the acquisition of Silatronix last month - has set its sights on the rapidly expanding lithium-ion battery industry, with the launch of a new brand for its next generation electrolyte solutions.
- StoreDot reports that it remains firmly on track for the mass production of extreme fast charging - XFC - battery cells by 2024.