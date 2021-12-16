Sunlight Group launches KnoWi battery management system

Sunlight Group Energy Storage Systems has launched KnoWi, claiming it is the market's most advanced cloud-based Battery Monitoring System.

KnoWi offers stand-alone wifi and GSM connectivity to enable constant remote monitoring, without the need for additional equipment. Live alarms support forklift management and clean data collection helps improve performance through detailed online dashboards

Advanced AI and Machine Learning tools enable long-term business support and operation, recommending upgrades to lithium batteries based on battery and forklift profiles.

KnoWi helps users prolong the lifespan of Sunlight batteries, while also using clean data collection to improve forklift management and promote efficient power use for large-scale fleets. The BMS is supported by an easy-to-use digital dashboard, displaying data that is automatically captured and uploaded in Sunlight’s Cloud platform, GLocal. The platform records, in real-time, key parameters regarding the operation of the battery. And thus, it facilitates optimal downtime and maintenance, reducing cost.

In addition, KnoWi’s advanced technological features also use AI and Machine Learning tools to make recommendations for even more innovative power storage solutions, based on battery and forklift profiles that record data on usage and power consumption. The collected information is aggregated and processed by a special calculator that suggests the most suitable Sunlight lithium battery replacement for any type of use.

Sunlight Group’s Marketing Director Ioanna Gavrielatou said KnoWi is a smart product that renders batteries even smarter.

"KnoWi will empower our customers to make informed choices about their power solutions, both today and in the future," she said. "Our commitment to improving product efficiency and quality is at the heart of our lithium-focused R&D activity, which enables us to deliver industry firsts – such as the KnoWi onboard monitoring system and the GLocal Cloud platform. Such products and applications reflect our transformation into a fully technology-agnostic company."

