TwinThread: Bridge the Skills Gap with Predictive Operations

While an increasingly competitive market is driving the demand for technology and AI in manufacturing, many organizations are yet to incorporate valuable AI-driven systems into their manufacturing processes. One of the main barriers to using technology is the unnecessarily steep learning curve sometimes associated with predictive tech.

Industry Skills Shortage

Before businesses can successfully implement manufacturing technology, companies may need to obtain the necessary skills within their workforces to implement digital manufacturing successfully. This is likely done through the employment of skilled workers or training existing members of staff.

According to the 2020 Gartner Smart Manufacturing Strategy and Implementation Trends Survey, 57% of organisations asked about the skills shortage said they lack the skilled workers to support digital transformation.

In another industry report by Fictiv, in partnership with Dimensional Research, we are provided with some figures regarding the barriers of innovation:

45% of respondents cite budget limitation as a key barrier to hire new innovation talent

44% said it’s difficult hiring manufacturing talent with the necessary digital expertise

95% of companies say that expert guidance around manufacturing feasibility for new product innovations would be a great benefit

97% of companies say supply chain management consumes a significant amount of employees’ time

TwinThread’s Digital Transformation Approach

Taking all of the above responses into consideration, the most important stage of any digital transformation is making sure the relevant operatives are well equipped for the job. TwinThread’s Predictive Operations could be the answer for companies that are limited by the shortage of digital manufacturing talent.

The company’s approach to digital transformation comes in the form of its Predictive Operations Platform, along with 6 predictive applications that serve as the cornerstones of the software. TwinThread prides itself in giving operators and engineers the digital tools to gain crucial production insights.

TwinThread provides all the insights and support that manufacturers require for seamless digital transformation, emphasizes the importance of speed-to-insight, and provides the necessary onboarding resources to get started with the software.



“TwinThread’s main differentiator is time to value. Our Predictive Operations Platform can take you from data to a configured solution in one hour. This allows you to not only extract value from your data but to innovate and try new things on a very short cycle.” - Erik Udstuen, CEO, TwinThread.