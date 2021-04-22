TwinThread: Speed and Visibility with Predictive Operations

If you are looking for greater production or cost efficiency, to effectively use your current data, or allow operators the power to find new opportunities, you may want to consider predictive analytics.

Predictive analytics could play a key role in making your data work more effectively, in a manner that suits engineers.

TwinThread has given insight into how the Predictive Operations Platform is timely, cost effective and uses innovative ideas for long term results.

‘Time is Money’

To get the most from Predictive Operations it’s important to understand what your provider aims to achieve and how quickly you will see results.

The provider will understand the importance of proving value fast.

“whatever predictive solution your organization pursues, it has to connect to your existing data sources easily and quickly,” according to TwinThread in their article ‘Powering Digital Manufacturing Transformation’.

“In the Litmus Test of assessing a prospective platform, whether it’s capable of drawing on your existing information has to be very high (if not first) on your list of prerequisites.”

Ultimately, the statement ‘Time is Money’ reigns true in most business practices.

When pursuing a goal, such as production or cost efficiency, it is necessary to deploy a system that can actively analyze production data, enabling your operations team to make further improvements to current processes.

TwinThread prides itself in achieving fast results within days by providing a solution that is simple for operators to learn and apply.

“If it’s slow out of the gate, because it’s difficult to connect, this is just pushing the time to insight further out,” adds TwinThread.

Any engineer or operator can use TwinThread’s platform to model their factory and scale learnings quickly.

Creating a Digital Twin

A useful component for continuous improvement, in production, is a digital twin.

“Bringing your data to life by pairing insights with illustrated representations of the assets your experts interact with day in and day out allows for faster and more comprehensive understanding and a more risk-based approach to scaling operational improvements.” TwinThread explains.

A virtual representation of production can give insight into its overall performance in real time, and creates an easier process of diagnosing potential issues or anomalies.

“By visualizing your information through these ‘digital twins’, operationalizing insights happens faster and more accurately.”

Uncovering insights within your data at a higher speed and with greater accuracy means optimizing the value your machine and human resources can deliver - resulting in maximum payback.