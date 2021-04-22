Article
Technology & AI

TwinThread: Speed and Visibility with Predictive Operations

By Tom Swallow
April 22, 2021
undefined mins
We talk about some key features of Predictive Operations and the importance of time and visibility in production according to TwinThread

If you are looking for greater production or cost efficiency, to effectively use your current data, or allow operators the power to find new opportunities, you may want to consider predictive analytics.

Predictive analytics could play a key role in making your data work more effectively, in a manner that suits engineers. 

TwinThread has given insight into how the Predictive Operations Platform is timely, cost effective and uses innovative ideas for long term results.

‘Time is Money’

To get the most from Predictive Operations it’s important to understand what your provider aims to achieve and how quickly you will see results.

The provider will understand the importance of proving value fast. 

“whatever predictive solution your organization pursues, it has to connect to your existing data sources easily and quickly,” according to TwinThread in their article ‘Powering Digital Manufacturing Transformation’.

“In the Litmus Test of assessing a prospective platform, whether it’s capable of drawing on your existing information has to be very high (if not first) on your list of prerequisites.”

Ultimately, the statement ‘Time is Money’ reigns true in most business practices. 

When pursuing a goal, such as production or cost efficiency, it is necessary to deploy a system that can actively analyze production data, enabling your operations team to make further improvements to current processes.

TwinThread prides itself in achieving fast results within days by providing a solution that is simple for operators to learn and apply.

“If it’s slow out of the gate, because it’s difficult to connect, this is just pushing the time to insight further out,” adds TwinThread.

Any engineer or operator can use TwinThread’s platform to model their factory and scale learnings quickly.

Creating a Digital Twin

A useful component for continuous improvement, in production, is a digital twin.

“Bringing your data to life by pairing insights with illustrated representations of the assets your experts interact with day in and day out allows for faster and more comprehensive understanding and a more risk-based approach to scaling operational improvements.” TwinThread explains.

A virtual representation of production can give insight into its overall performance in real time, and creates an easier process of diagnosing potential issues or anomalies. 

“By visualizing your information through these ‘digital twins’, operationalizing insights happens faster and more accurately.” 

Uncovering insights within your data at a higher speed and with greater accuracy means optimizing the value your machine and human resources can deliver - resulting in maximum payback.

digitaltwinPredictiveOperationsTwinThreadSponsoredContent
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Oil impacted by price, supply and demand pressures

New China lockdown measures, the war in Ukraine and weaker-than-expected demand in OECD countries have all impacted Q2 global oil demand

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

Oil & Gas

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy